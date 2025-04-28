Loyal Kelvin Momo fans defended the amapiano star after a viral video showed a disinterested crowd during a recent event

In the video, a packed crowd seemed more interested in their cellphones while Momo performed 'Tintsumi', a track loved by his fans

Mzansi netizens reacted on social media, stating that the crowd did not appreciate the talented artist, while some suggested that he failed to suit the mood of the audience

Kelvin Momo's fans were shocked after a viral video showed a disinterested crowd while he performed his hit track Tintsumi.

In the video, amapiano star Momo's entourage grooves to the beat. However, when the camera panned out to the crowd, it showed more people on their phones than dancing.

Kelvin Momo fans were shocked after he failed to rock the crowd at his recent event. Image: Kelvin Momo/Facebook and kelvinmomo_/Instagram.

While the crowd in the video seemingly failed to appreciate the 31-year-old, Momo enjoys a loyal following as tickets sold out for his Red Bull Symphonic show in June 2025.

Kelvin Momo’s fans are shocked to see a standing crowd

Watch the crowd react to Momo's hit in the video below:

Momo is seen as one of South Africa’s premier amapiano stars and has enjoyed great success with hits such as Umalukatsi, Mang Dakiwe, and Dakiwe.

As tickets continued to fly off the shelves for his show in June, event organisers reacted by adding a third night due to fan demand.

Momo confirmed the additional night for his upcoming show on his Instagram account:

While the talented recording artist has enjoyed great success, he was recently dragged through the mud after failing to turn up at a scheduled event in Zambia.

Kelvin Momo and Adam Howard will collaborate for the Red Bull Symphonic in June 2025. Image: Kelvinmomo.

Loyal fans defend Kelvin Momo

Local netizens reacted on social media by blaming the crowd for not appreciating the premier amapiano star.

SneSibiya said it was the wrong crowd:

“This event was full of youngsters, a lot of people who enjoyed the set were at the back. Kelvin my show up yena no matter what.”

whatdeF__k_10 said Momo is not appreciated:

“I always pity the Biri Marung-type piano fans when Kelvin Momo plays because they just don’t get it. With Kelvin, the aim is not to sweat. Just listen and appreciate the musical elements that this man brings to the table. The principal himself. Redbull symphonic awaits us.”

Vynl_g is sad:

“Such a shame they don't appreciate this gem.”

Designflows21 defended the crowd:

“In all fairness, this is a boring song.”

HluvukaniB33967 loves the song:

“Best song ever.”

Nashyk_e_legacy questioned the selection:

“I’m so curious about his Redbull song selection because honestly those instruments and his melodic instrumental songs must give us the goosebumps over the commercial hit songs.”

Matome16_ asked a question:

“Lol, what do you want them to do?”

Rhus2000 blamed the venue:

“I understand why piano DJs sometimes prefer gigging in the hood.”

IkusasaAfrika said Momo needed to read the crowd:

“Song selection must be appropriate for the setting [time, venue, crowd, mood]. A set that works at midday won’t work at midnight. Primetime, people want to dance.”

Kentrel94705498 is confused:

“Not vibing to Tintsumi?”

