Amapiano hitmaker Kelvin Momo failed to pitch for his gig in Zambia, and he issued a statement explaining his reasons

In the statement, the Lobola hitmaker revealed that the flight times he booked would have made it impossible for him to arrive on time

South African fans reacted to the statement, saying they would be very disappointed if this were to happen to any of his local gigs

Award-winning musician Kelvin Momo was booked to perform in Zambia for the Piano Palooza. Much to many of his fans' disappointment, the hitmaker could not make it.

Kelvon Momo misses Zambian gig

Amapiano hitmaker Kelvin Momo had to ditch his gig in Zambia, leaving legions of his fans disgruntled. In a statement he issued explaining his reasons, the Lobola hitmaker said he had attended a gig in Limpopo. He explained that there was not enough time for him to catch a flight and make it on time to the gig.

"We regret to inform fans and stakeholders that Kelvin Momo was unable to attend the scheduled performance in Zambia due to unforeseen logistics. On the day of the event, Kelvin Momo was in Limpopo, South Africa.

"Despite all efforts, there wasn't sufficient time for him to catch his flight to Zambia. This unfortunate timing made it impossible for him to make it to the event as planned," he wrote.

Momo extended apologies to his fans for missing the gig, and they shared that they are working on finding a resolution.

"Kelvin Momo and his team deeply value the support of their Zambian fans and extend their sincerest apologies for any inconvenience. Plans are being discussed to make it up to the fans," he concluded.

Mzansi reacts to Kelvin Momo missing gig

Reacting to the statement, fans said that they would be very disappointed if this were to happen to any of his local gigs.

@NubianSkywalker said:

"The hell I would raise."

@ProTwoolz joked:

"Redbull Symphonic next please."

@Bambina1908 asked:

"Those fans that were selling their tickets earlier had an intuition or?"

@Fakazi_ was angered:

"This is how our artist destroy their brands. Your fans LITERALLY come first, you are because of them."

@moesuttle lashed:

"I love him so much, but this man doesn’t respect his craft or his fans. He’s ALWAYS late for gigs. He won’t make it in time. He will literally keep quite and release a weak ass statement like a day after talking about he missed his flight."

@Mis_Neyney stated:

"Every time I see anything to do with him, it's about not being at gigs. Is there anywhere that he ever arrives early? I've never listened to his music so allow me to judge."

Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic tickets sell out

In a previous report from Briefly News, Popular Amapiano musician Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic show is a hit before it even begins

A huge number of his fans are left reeling after failing to secure their tickets because the show sold out within minutes for both dates

Mzansi cannot wait to experience the epic show, saying Kelvin Momo has big shoes to fill after the success of Kabza De Small's show

