Prince Kaybee sparked heated debate after questioning Orlando Pirates’ controversial PSL title-winning victory

Rival fans accused the Buccaneers of benefiting from suspicious own goals, while supporters defended the dramatic win

The musician’s comments divided social media, as some praised his honesty while others slammed him for spoiling celebrations

Prince Kaybee sparked controversy after saying there was nothing to be proud of in Orlando Pirates’ dramatic PSL title-winning victory over Orbit College. Image: OrlandoPirates/X, KabeloMusic, X

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates supporter and music producer Prince Kaybee has stirred major debate after saying there was “nothing to be proud of” about the club’s dramatic Premier Soccer League title-winning victory over Orbit College on Saturday, 23 May 2026.

Pirates ended their 14-year wait for league glory after beating Orbit College 2-0 at Mbombela Stadium. However, both goals came from costly mistakes by Orbit players, including an own goal from goalkeeper Sabelo Nkomo, leaving rival fans and some football supporters questioning the nature of the result.

Taking to X on 23 May, Prince Kaybee posted:

“I’ve never seen something this crazy, a goalkeeper goes around a player, jumps behind him and punches the ball into his own net.”

He added:

“I’m a Pirates fan and grateful for this amazing league run but there is nothing to be proud of about today’s win.”

Prince Kaybee’s Orlando Pirates comments divide social media

Prince Kaybee’s remarks quickly went viral as football fans flooded social media with reactions. Some supporters agreed with him and questioned Orbit College’s defending during the title decider.

X user @SEMolekwa wrote:

“An honest Pirates fan speaks out about the disappointing corruption we witnessed yesterday.”

Another user, @ManyikeInno, posted:

“You know ball.”

However, many Pirates supporters defended the team and accused Prince Kaybee of undermining the club’s achievement.

@Dashy_President responded:

“Own goals are not a new thing in football. Don’t rain on our parade with your hypocrisy.”

Another supporter, @Sam_pkg, said:

“Pressure makes teams concede corners, penalties and own goals. Part of football.”

Orlando Pirates finally end 14-year PSL title drought

According to Orlando Pirates, the Soweto giants secured their first league title since the 2011/12 season after finishing one point ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou praised his players and supporters after the final whistle.

“I think it’s a huge moment for the Orlando Pirates community and the fans. They have waited a long time – 14 years is a lot,” Ouaddou said.

He added:

“Our fans were fantastic all season. It was not an easy campaign, but the players, the staff and everyone at the club worked incredibly hard.”

Orbit College were relegated after finishing bottom of the table following their defeat to Pirates.

Prince Kaybe is a fan of Orlando Pirates. Image: KabeloMusic

Source: Twitter

Rival fans question Pirates’ dramatic title victory

The manner of Orlando Pirates’ victory continued to fuel online debate throughout Sunday, 24 May 2026. Some rival supporters suggested the own goals looked suspicious, while others pointed out that mistakes and pressure are common in football.

Despite the criticism, Pirates supporters celebrated wildly across South Africa after finally dethroning Sundowns, who had won the last eight league titles in succession.

The controversy surrounding the match has now become one of the biggest talking points in South African football following Pirates’ long-awaited championship triumph.

While Orlando Pirates celebrated ending their lengthy PSL title drought, Prince Kaybee’s comments ensured the dramatic final-day victory remained under intense scrutiny online. Supporters remain divided over whether the own goals were simply football mistakes or something more controversial.

Source: Briefly News