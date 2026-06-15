Woolworths will permanently discontinue its WRewards and MySchool cards on 30 June 2026, ending a loyalty programme that has been in place for more than 15 years

Customers are being encouraged to join the new MyDifference programme and link their accounts to the Woolies app to continue receiving rewards and benefits

The new system introduces three spending-based reward tiers, offering vouchers, personalised deals, exclusive promotions and additional benefits for higher-spending customers

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Thousands of Woolworths shoppers will need to switch to a new rewards system before the end of June as the retailer prepares to permanently retire its long-running WRewards and MySchool cards. The change will take effect from 30 June 2026, bringing an end to the retailer's original rewards programme after more than 15 years. Customers who have not moved across to the new MyDifference programme could lose access to certain benefits and rewards.

A shopper holding a hand basket stood in a brightly lit grocery aisle filled with neatly packaged fresh fruit and produce. Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

Woolworths said the move forms part of its transition to MyDifference, a loyalty programme that was launched in June 2025 and is now replacing the older rewards system. The change will also affect Discovery Vitality members, as Vitality relies on data generated through the Woolworths rewards ecosystem to allocate certain HealthyFood rewards and benefits.

WRewards first launched in 2010 and became one of South Africa's most recognisable retail loyalty programmes. Together with MySchool cards, the system allowed customers to access discounts, special promotions and support charitable causes through a percentage of their spending.

From the end of June, however, those cards will no longer function, meaning customers will need to register for MyDifference to continue accessing the full range of Woolworths rewards. According to Business Tech, the retailer said customers who successfully sign up and link their accounts will continue earning qualifying Discovery Vitality HealthyFood rewards.

New programme centres around app-based rewards

Unlike the old system, MyDifference places a greater focus on digital rewards, personalised offers and app-based benefits. Customers can join using either a physical rewards card or a virtual card available through the Woolworths mobile app. However, Woolworths has warned that customers who only use a physical card without linking it to the app will miss out on several benefits.

These shoppers will still receive instant savings on selected products but will not qualify for personalised rewards, exclusive vouchers or app-only promotions. The retailer has encouraged members to download the Woolies app and complete the registration process to unlock all available features.

Woolworths employees inside the store. Image: Asanka Ratnayake

Source: Getty Images

Three reward levels for shoppers

The MyDifference programme uses a tiered system based on annual spending at Woolworths and participating brands. Customers who spend less than R12,000 a year qualify for the Loyal level, which includes instant savings, promotional offers and a minimum of four vouchers annually.

Shoppers spending between R12,000 and R35,999 a year move up to Ambassador status, unlocking additional vouchers, rewards challenges and access to all programme features. The highest level, VIP status, is reserved for customers spending more than R36,000 annually. Benefits include at least 24 vouchers a year, early access to online promotions, bonus rewards opportunities and invitations to exclusive events.

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Source: Briefly News