A young man shared a video of Woolworths cake prices that left many South Africans questioning whether it's realistic for anyone

The products ranged to almost R1000, with some items on a 50% discount still costing hundreds of rands

South Africans were divided in the comments, with some calling it corporate greed and others saying those not the target market shouldn't complain

A TikTok user got more than he bargained for when he walked through the Woolworths bakery section and decided to film what he saw. @piglin_brute69 posted the footage on 27 December 2025. He panned his camera across the shelves, showing cake after cake with price tags that left many speechless.

What were the Woolworths cake prices?

The selection included:

A chocolate caramel cake going for R399.99. A cream cheese cheesecake priced at R699.99. A plain caramel cream cake sitting at R165. A vanilla cake was selling for R460. A fresh cream cake was around R200. A chocolate peppermint caramel cake was R270. The Swiss roll was R145. A baked cheesecake was priced at R260.

The cheese items drew the most reaction. A picnic cheese table was selling for R850, another cheese table for R900 and a cheese tower for R450. These items were already on a 50% discount.

For many, the prices were a reminder of just how far the rand stretches, or does not stretch. Woolworths has long been known as a premium retailer, but seeing the numbers laid out made it feel very real for a lot of people.

SA spooked by Woolworths cake prices

Mzansi flocked to the comments section relating to the outrageous prices TikToker @piglin_brute69 shared on his page:

@Linkie316 said:

"I haven't been in a Woolworths in maybe 10 years! Same with Foschini, Truworths, etc. I buy what I can afford. No shame in that."

@M🏳️‍⚧️🐢🇸🇩🇵🇸🇨🇩 added:

"And I better not see anyone saying we're not the target market because a R600 cake is just madness."

@muzi Silas khalishwayo laughed:

"I worked at Woolies warehouse... Most of these are not even nice 🤣🤣😂"

@Abi_M💙♏️🔻 pointed out:

"This is expensive. I understand target markets, but let's not normalise R800 cakes. I sell 4-layer custard cakes from scratch for R180 and make R85 profit per cake. This is corporate greed."

@🧸☆calypso🧸 suggested:

"R850?! Might as well bake your own cake."

@Miss Molly's Home Care revealed:

"Guys, these cakes are not even made by them, and if I must tell you how much they pay suppliers, you'll be outraged!"

@Omphile BM Tshisa said:

"If you can't afford it, you're not the target market."

@Lambo! added:

"There's always Cash and Carry and Boxer if Woolies is not your cup of tea 🤣"

@yndz noted:

"Shelves almost empty, so clearly people are buying them regardless 🤦🏿‍♀️"

@Blue52s sidekick questioned:

"Who does Woolworths think they are catering for 🙄"

