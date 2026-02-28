A mum gave her young son a gift he had been asking for, and his pure excitement had the internet completely melting

The gift was not what he truly wanted, but a budget-friendly brand sold at stores like PEP

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter and love, with some even offering to get the little boy the real thing

A young mum with her son. Images: @hlelukho

Source: TikTok

TikToker @hlelukho shared a video on 27 February 2026 that stopped people mid-scroll. In the clip, she hands her young son a gift box, and as he takes it, he asks if it is an iPhone. He looks at her excitedly, showing that it's something he had apparently been asking his mum for. She says yes, and what follows is a full celebration from the little boy. He screams, jumps up and down, hugs his mum, and even slides across the floor shouting that he finally got an iPhone. The mum then turns the box toward the camera, which shows the brand name. It was a Stylo, not an Apple. The little boy, still too young to read, has absolutely no idea.

Stylo is a South African budget phone brand widely available at stores like PEP, with handsets ranging from as little as R139 up to around R899 for their higher-end models. They are affordable smartphones designed to give users basic functionality without the premium price tag.

For a child who has been dreaming of an iPhone, a Stylo in a box is the closest thing, and for now, it is everything.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the young boy's reaction

TikToker @hlelukho's clip warmed hearts and cracked people up in equal measure, with many sharing their own stories of childhood gifts that turned out to be something slightly different from what they expected.

@♊NGWEKAZ♊ joked:

"When he calls Siri, then Sindi answers 😁😁😁"

@VERD EATON offered:

"Please DM me mum. Let's give him an actual iPhone 🙌🏼"

@Dee Mak laughed:

"2050 in therapy: 'It all started when I was 6 years old' 😂😂"

@Khuboni_Philile advised:

"Tell him he is not allowed to take it outside the house."

@Miss Veee shared:

"When he was at crèche, he loved McDonald's so much. I kept the Happy Meal box and made burgers from home every Friday, yoh ajabule umntwana 🍔"

@Candice Collins added:

"Just like my daughter's Stanley Cup from PEP 🥰🤣"

@Lihle N Lee🫧 asked:

"Please update us when he finds out it's not an iPhone 😹😹😹"

@R🤍🫧 said:

"My little sister got an iPhone 17 Pro Max 😂😂"

@Mandla Shaku wrote:

"My baby has an iPhone 18 Pro Max 😭😂"

@Refentse Mashai simply said:

"'It's an iPhone' 😭😭😭"

A young boy excited for a gift from his mum. Images: @hlelukho

Source: TikTok

