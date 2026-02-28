Stellenbosch University students took to TikTok to share that they were recently spoiled by CheckersSixty60

The grocery delivery app went out of its way to give back to students

Two Stellenbosch University students shared a video on social media to show everything that they got

A TikTok video gave people a look at CheckersSixty60's recent marketing effort. People were stunned after seeing that the entire Stellenbosch University student body had a chance to get a free grocery package.

A video showed how excited the Stellenbosch students were to get CheckersSixty60 on their campus on 27 February 2026. Online users were raving after two students took the time to show the treats.

In a post on TikTok by @stephdesousaa, two ladies posted about CheckersSixty60 on the Stellenbosch campus. They recorded a crowd of students holding paperbags from Checkers, written: "this one is on us". Students were excited after they received free deliveries. Two friends shared a post going through everything that they received. They got free toiletries including multiple deodorants and perfumes, lip oils and more, they also found Mountain Dew and other beverages, almonds, a Knorr sauce pack and more titbits. The students were delighted by everything they received from Checkers, one of them said:

"Ladies and gentlemen, this is why I prefer Checkers."

Watch the video below:

South Africa impressed by CheckerSixty60

People thoroughly enjoyed seeing what CheckersSixty60 had up its sleeves for students. Many appreciated that they gave the free items to university students, as some may be in need. Read people's comments:

Quinité Appollis vouched for Checkers:

"Working for this company under Medirite Pharmacy, I can tell you they are not bad when it comes to their workers. They do give their workers incentives, gift cards and bonusses end of the year. Some people just don't want to admit to it, because nothing is ever enough for them. Enjoy it, students! Shout out to Mr Pieter Engelbrecht💗"

Kitman Smith joked:

"Pick 'n' pay would never."

Snowy6663 admired CheckerSixty60's efforts:

@Lol! Their marketing team is smart! They’re hooking you guys before you leave Uni and start working! Now, you’re defs gonna shop there in the future and when you get your first big paycheck. Lol!"

Escobar Dim joked about a competitor:

"Pick 'n' Pay think this is Ai💀"

Neoza🇿🇦 enjoyed the CheckersSixty60 haul:

"Please make a video trying out all the sodas they gave out 😊"

Jess Smith wished she went to campus:

"The one day I miss 😭"

Cass remarked:

"Love free things."

CJF thought CheckersSixty60 made the right move:

"Because there are so many poor students."

MrsDavids wantedthe same treats from Checkers

"Now come to.UCT please."

