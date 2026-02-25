A TikTok video showed the moment when students in Sol Plaatje received their allowance from NSFAS

University students who rely on the government bursary are always eager to receive their monthly allowance for their studies

Other recipients of NSFAS funding were nostalgic, including a popular public figure, Grace Mondlana

A video on TikTok showed university students who were relieved to get financial assistance. University studies are an inexpensive exercise, and many in the country require funding.

The importance of NSFAS was evident in the viral TikTok video of students reacting to the allowance. The video shared on 23 February 2026 was a nostalgic sight for online users on the short-form video platform.

In a video on TikTok by @oliviasithole63, university students who patiently waited for their NSFAS allowance erupted in cheers when they received the notification. The students were celebrating that they received R9,000 to help them with their studies. Watch the video of the people below:

South Africa relates to NSFAS students

The video of the university students excited for their NSFAS was relatable to many people. Popular influencer, Grace Mondlana, was one of the people who said the video reminded her of the first time she received her allowance. Grace Mondlana wrote:

"Ngl, this overwhelmed me with acute nostalgia of my first NSFAS allowance, the feeling is inexplicable 🥲🥺🫶🏽."

Read other people's comments below:

BackPains_steve reflected on getting NSFAS:

"Bro we used to get R500 from NSFAS 😂😂😂. The R500 wasn’t even cash…it was on a fundi card. We had to swipe for people at shops to get that R500 in exchange."

@Yanga was delighted by the happy student:

"We fought so hard during Fees Must Fall, happy to see our young sisters and brothers celebrating."

Bontle Poonyane💕 felt the video was nostalgic:

"Guys go to varsity. You can’t miss this experience very vital for character development.🤣"

Smokey Mirror remembered getting NSFAS:

"If there’s anything, this feeling is unmatched. Oh, NSFAS, my dear, you carried us! 😭🔥 Take me back."

🎀Teenah🎀 also shared their experience with NSFAS:

"I still remember my first Nsfas allowance, R7k yerrr I never slept that night I was busy checking my balance."

Aluta♥️ gushed over the students' reactions:

"Enjoy our tax babies! It’s your turn to shineeeee✨"

LanceAnthonyPetersen was also a happy taxpayer:

"I don’t mind being taxed if this is where it goes. This makes me so happy."

o_sticks remembered students who protested for Fees must fall:

"Thanks to the class of 2015-2017✊ they fought for Fees must fall. Must be proud."

