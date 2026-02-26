A TikTok video showed some of the official proceedings that took place at the Gauteng State of the Province Address (SOPA)

The clip captured the moment that SAPS officers had to organise themselves for the Gauteng Premier's entrance

The Gauteng province's SOPA was delivered by Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who was accompanied by officials at the event

The South African Police Service (SAPS) gained viral attention at the 2026 SOPA. The official events, which took place in Gauteng on 25 February 2026, featured a march display from the police.

SAPS' march with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi went viral. Image: @mondera48

Source: TikTok

The SAPS officers who were responsible for demonstrating their organised presence gained attention online. People had a lot to say after seeing the SAPS members' attempt at marching.

In a TikTok post by @mondera48, police officers were marching with the Gauteng Premier at the SOPA. Two women in uniform leading the group were moving in sync with each other, but the uniforms were clattering, making a rhythmic sound as they walked. They turned after signalling each other with intense eye contact. Behind them was the Premier with two more police officers who marched out of sync, stopped, and one of them awkwardly saluted the Premier. Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by SAPS

Many people thought that the video of the officers was hilarious. People criticised the SAPS members' attempt at marching with the Premier. One person defended the officers, saying they were accompanying a VIP and had to accommodate him. Read the comments below:

SAPS judged for SOPA march by TikTok video. Image: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

ishapeyourbody said:

"Hai o 🤣 are you serious 😂 I thought it was a comedy sketch."

Nomvula 🌧️ Luu Jiyana 😍 commented:

"This march seems painful, especially lady on the right 😥 even facial expression 💔"

Potso Mogosetso was stunned by the SAPS display:

"What type of drill is that. Keep the upper body still and swing your arms at your own shoulder height 😃"

kim remarked:

"Looking at each other to figure out what's the next step."

Willehond imagined the officers would be exhausted:

"After that little exercise, they will go and sleep somewhere due to exhaustion 😂"

Rose roasted the officers:

"No precision, no coordination, just vibes.😏"

Mokone_sire felt embarrassed by the video as a South African

"Can’t we discuss this first as a country before sharing on social media?"

marcus_ole defended the man:

"But it’s a marching style when a VIP is walking most. Or did you want a conventional march with Panyaza on it?"

thathorsegirly🐎 was floored by the awkward SAPS marching display:

"Why did this look like it's straight out of a Leon Schuster movie."

Yolo said:

"It’s funny and embarrassing at the same time. I don’t know whether I should laugh or cry😭🤣😭🤣😭"

Source: Briefly News