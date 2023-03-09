One group of TikTokkers in Pretoria were making a video in a police station and had a surprise performer

The group of young people were about to dance to a viral amapiano song when a police officer came into the frame

People were in stitches when the police officers couldn't resist the amazing amapiano beat while holding a criminal

A TikTok video went viral after people saw a South African police officer having fun. Despite being on duty, the officer could not resist when he heard a catchy amapiano beat.

A SAPS member had a criminal on hand and still stopped to enjoy some amapiano. Image: TikTok/@queen_of_the_north_v2

Source: UGC

The video was a hit with many South Africans as they thought that policeman was hilarious. People were raving about the police officer in the funny video.

South African policeman becomes TikTok hit for doing job happily

A TikTok video by @queen_of_the_north_v2 shows the creator and her friends at a police station. The lady and her two friends were about to get down to a trending song when a police officer stole the spotlight while passing by with an apprehended man.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi amused by cheerful SA police officer

People love seeing South African police officers' shenanigans and were mused by the clip. TikTok users speculated on how the criminal probably felt about having a jolly police officer putting him away.

Martian commented:

"Mzansi Fo Sho."

ndeka_khoza commented:

"This video deserves the "South Africa is a movie" audio."

Makhosi Mkhize commented:

"Is that other man about to get locked up?"

Mosa Pheeha Koko commented:

"You are under arrest but let me do this TikTok first."

Asad Hendricks commented:

"If anyone ever asked to describe our country we show them this video."

Benita RW commented:

"Someone is under arrest but also this jam hits different."

M commented:

"Can’t believe this app is free."

Zeenuth commented:

"Policeman has a great sense of humor."

chanceolder commented:

"The fact that it's at the police station. Haibo guyzin."

Maputini commented:

"It’s the fact that ya’ll carried on jamming."

Channy_girl commented:

"No lie, he set the vibe."

King_kumz commented:

"I thought this was going to be a loadshedding video."

konke274#nonhlanhla Radebe

"When you know you're guilty, you don't put up a fight."

Zipho Hadebe commented:

"What is happening."

Source: Briefly News