A woman flattened her lace front wig with a hot clothing iron and left social media dumbfounded

The sizzling sound of the hair burning freaked people out, and they worried for the woman's scalp

The frightening TikTok video went viral, and some women shared in the comments how they handle their wigs

A woman straightened her lace front wig on her head with a clothing iron. Image: @_teemalii

Source: TikTok

A hair influencer posted a shocking video showing how she flattens her wigs. The woman was wearing a curly wig and straightened the bumps in the unit with a hot clothing iron. TikTokkers were stunned that the content creator was going to extreme lengths to make the wig look perfect.

Woman flat irons curly lace front wig and goes viral

The video was posted by @_teemalii, and TikTok warned viewers against using the dangerous method. The disclaimer said:

"Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt."

The clip gathered more than 1.2 million views, and a lot of people said the influencer was taking unnecessary wigs.

Watch the TikTok video of the influencer ironing a wig with clothing iron below:

TikTok users alarmed by the dangerous video

@a9624372zax asked:

"How do you not get burnt?"

@sashfrg mentioned:

"Y’all actually do this because ain’t no way."

@ropafadzomukozho shared:

"Hahaha, I thought am the only person who do this."

@kaotalybun commented:

"I used to do this to my hair."

@willshau said:

"You really wanted to get it straight sister."

@ditebogo16_ posted:

"The pressure is getting worser."

@augustleooo0 shared:

"I’m too clumsy would’ve burned my whole face."

@chernettamassey mentioned:

"Don't that hurt? Hell no I thought irons were for clothes. That's scary ain't that burning your scalp?"

