A woman was beside herself after ordering a seafood boil, expecting it to be packaged and served in an appetising way

An X user, @TheJobfather__, posted the unbelievable scenes for everyone to see, with the material subsequently going viral

Poking fun at the whole circus was at the forefront of netizen's minds, who flooded the comments to share in the hysterics

A woman had the ultimate what I ordered vs what I got experience in a now-viral video. Image: @TheJobfather_.

Savagely hysterical reactions don't get more savage than when coming from a mother to a child, especially if it comes with the famous words: "I told you so!"

In a moment that one hungry US won't forget — as much as she won't the seafood boil she ordered — was the unbelievable reaction that came with it courtesy of her thoroughly entertained mother.

Woman's seafood boil meltdown

X user @TheJobfather__ posted a video of the unbelievable occurrence.

The caption read:

"[How] her mom is laughing at her is the best way to tell someone I told you so. LMFAO."

The 78-second clip captured the woman's vexed tirade, which she directed at the person or business that sold her the seafood boil and packaged it in a shopping bag.

That's right — the one you'd usually get whenever you order clothing from the retail giant, Shein.

While holding a toddler in her arms and sitting on a chair in what looks like the kitchen area, she starts by detailing what she expected to get from the transaction versus the result of her order.

"I swear (to God) you won't believe this sh*t ... listen, so I'm on Facebook, and this girl was selling $30 seafood boils, right? ... Cool, right! I'm trying to support black fold ... trying to support my people."

In the ensuing seconds, she opened the polystyrene container with the stuffed packaging inside.

Right there, visible to the camera, sat the seafood boil wrapped in Shein packaging. At the same time, a woman who she refers to as her mom in the clip breaks out in a tumult.

The woman continues:

"It's not funny. One, it's in a Shein bag [and] two, the sauce spilt out. Like, you're playing. I'm literally being pranked. This is a joke. I'm, literally, suing [them]."

The entire fiasco attracted five million views within 15 hours of posting.

Netizens poke unrelenting fun

It also attracted 91000 likes, 17000 bookmarks, 15000 reposts and almost 850 comments. Briefly News looks at some of the hilarious responses.

@theonlyQueenQ wrote:

"Ain’t no way I’m eating/buying a seafood boil from someone's house. You can literally make one yourself."

@Roota_2DaToota said:

"Her mama laughing is sending me outta here!!!"

@daedaluslearn noted:

"That is so wrong. You know those are not food-grade."

Netizens floored by 'what you ordered vs what you got'

