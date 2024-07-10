One person's date, judging by what they ordered vs what they got in an online exchange, seemed to have "scammed" written all over it

X user @_Mashudu_M shared a clip of the predicament of the poor soul keen on mingling in the company of their supposed date

The hilarious scenes put a tickle in netizens' funny bones as the post garnered massive traction and attention on the timeline

Nothing could have prepared an enthusiastic woman for the disastrous date that greeted her after a blissful online exchange.

It's no secret that most people are drawn to the looks of the person they go on a date with before the rest can follow.

What you ordered vs what you got

For one woman, hers had disaster written all over it as soon as it started.

An X user, @_Mashudu_M, posted a hilarious short clip showing the predicament.

The caption read:

"Online dating (crying face emojis)."

In this case, the emojis showed how what you order vs. what you get could be a nasty business.

The 20-second clip starts with the person filming looking down at their phone and zooming in on a picture of their date.

The camera pans up to their supposed date, who, noticing the scepticism, nonchalantly enjoys the plate of food in front of them.

Panning back down, the camera reveals another picture of the alleged date before again showing the real person, this time putting in a massive mouthful.

In the same motion, they sit up and make a funny face, almost as if giving a big "eff you" to her perplexed date.

Glaringly, the phone photos reveal someone looking done up in a wig and make-up versus the bare, unattractive person with ruinous hair in front of them.

But it was anything but a catfish as, from looking closely at the phone pics, it looked like one person, given their pronounced facial features.

Netizens' funny bones tickled

It goes without saying that the post gained massive traction online after garnering a staggering 2.2 million hits.

Additionally, the post garnered 13000 likes, 3900 bookmarks, 3200 reposts and almost 1000 replies.

Briefly News looks at the most hilarious reactions that followed.

@FavoriteNorah wrote:

"But her face looks the same to me, even without the make-up and hair."

@_Makhanya_ said:

"That's why you gotta take her swimming on the first date."

@__ThapeloM offered:

"Never dating online because everything isn't real."

@Vboss_13 mentioned:

"Let her just put the wig back on. There won’t be any difference."

