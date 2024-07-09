A young woman was a source of inspiration to some internet users when she showed the progression of her home

For the first six months of the year, the software engineer showed people where she started to where she is now

Members of the online community praised the woman and shared positive messages in the comments

A young professional shared the progression of her home in six months.

A woman uplifted many when she shared her journey from one home to another within half a year.

23-year-old Valentine, who uses the handle @amo_valentine on TikTok, took to the app to share her story through pictures. In January this year, the young woman shared that she moved into an apartment in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion, sleeping on a blow-up mattress on the floor for a month.

Then, in March, she upgraded to a bed, bought curtains, and made herself a small office space in the same room. April was a new beginning for Valentine as she moved to a new apartment in Sunninghill, Sandton, a 30-minute drive away from her old one.

For the following month, the software engineer showed off her new bedroom and gave viewers a look at her living room for the month of June. She had a beautiful L-shaped couch and a flatscreen TV and was even the owner of an Apple MacBook.

Valentine said in her caption:

"I repeat, even in a single spoon is progress. I remember stressing so much about furniture and accommodation, but God has been faithful. It is so easy to forget how far we’ve come because we always think about the things we don’t have."

Take a look at some of the pictures Valentine posted below:

Valentine showed internet users what her bedroom looked like from February to May. Images: @amo_valentine

The young woman also showed off her entertainment area and a new laptop. Images: @amo_valentine

Woman inspires netizens with her story

Valentine's video motivated the online community, sharing positivity about her progress.

@amo_valentine said to the young lady about her video:

"I am currently going through the same phase in my life, and it’s assuring me that I’m not alone."

@tsholo_travels_and_eats was in awe of the progression and wrote in the comment section:

"What a stunning place. Adding this to my vision board."

@lpsngobese94 gave Valentine her props, saying:

"I'm so proud of you. Keep on keeping on."

