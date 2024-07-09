“God Has Been Faithful”: Woman Shares Home Progress in Just 6 Months, Inspires SA
- A young woman was a source of inspiration to some internet users when she showed the progression of her home
- For the first six months of the year, the software engineer showed people where she started to where she is now
- Members of the online community praised the woman and shared positive messages in the comments
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A woman uplifted many when she shared her journey from one home to another within half a year.
23-year-old Valentine, who uses the handle @amo_valentine on TikTok, took to the app to share her story through pictures. In January this year, the young woman shared that she moved into an apartment in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion, sleeping on a blow-up mattress on the floor for a month.
Then, in March, she upgraded to a bed, bought curtains, and made herself a small office space in the same room. April was a new beginning for Valentine as she moved to a new apartment in Sunninghill, Sandton, a 30-minute drive away from her old one.
For the following month, the software engineer showed off her new bedroom and gave viewers a look at her living room for the month of June. She had a beautiful L-shaped couch and a flatscreen TV and was even the owner of an Apple MacBook.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Valentine said in her caption:
"I repeat, even in a single spoon is progress. I remember stressing so much about furniture and accommodation, but God has been faithful. It is so easy to forget how far we’ve come because we always think about the things we don’t have."
Take a look at some of the pictures Valentine posted below:
Woman inspires netizens with her story
Valentine's video motivated the online community, sharing positivity about her progress.
@amo_valentine said to the young lady about her video:
"I am currently going through the same phase in my life, and it’s assuring me that I’m not alone."
@tsholo_travels_and_eats was in awe of the progression and wrote in the comment section:
"What a stunning place. Adding this to my vision board."
@lpsngobese94 gave Valentine her props, saying:
"I'm so proud of you. Keep on keeping on."
Man inspires SA after building his dream home for his family
In a related article, Briefly News previously reported about a social media content creator, Sabelo Hadebe, who shared a heartwarming video on Instagram showing the progress of building a house back home.
The video inspired many netizens, who showered Sabelo with love and praised his dedication to creating a beautiful living space for his loved ones.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jade Rhode (Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za