A local content creator shared that she was moving into a "big girl" apartment after moving out of her first one

The heartwarming video showed the woman closing windows and doors before finally leaving the building

Social media users were happy for the stranger and sent her positive and congratulatory messages

A woman said goodbye to her first apartment as she moved on to a new one. Images: @grace._mondlana

Source: Instagram

A content creator shared that she was moving out of her first apartment and into a better home.

Grace Mondlana, who uses the handle @grace._mondlana on social media, posted a heartwarming video of herself saying goodbye to her old apartment on TikTok. The young influencer closed a few windows and doors before standing in a room, taking in what used to be hers.

Exiting the apartment, Grace happily shouts at the camera:

"I'm not coming back!"

The clip cuts to Grace getting into a moving truck filled with her belongings and waving goodbye as she drives to her "big girl apartment."

Watch the touching video below:

Social media users support woman's upgrade

People on the internet filled the comment section with love, well wishes and positivity about the internet stranger's big move.

A surprised @itslizzie767 said:

"This is wild because this would be my 'big girl apartment.' I opened the comments and realised this was your first apartment."

@chae.ryeoo shared that they were happy about Grace's move into the new apartment:

"I've never been more proud of a stranger."

Presumably one of Grace's TikTok followers since the beginning, @silindokuhlemazwide shared their excitement and said:

"I really can't wait to see our new apartment. You are such a motivation."

@u.grootboom sent a congratulatory message:

"I’m so proud of you. Small girl with a big God. All the best on your new journey, Mama."

@shaaarrroooooonnn shared their experience of moving out of their home:

"The way I sobbed when I moved out of my first apartment. It’s truly bittersweet. Congrats on the upgrade."

