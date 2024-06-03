A woman named Liamdra Sibanda shared about her new apartment's funny yet unfortunate situation

Sibanda was advised to be a pet lover before she moved into her new apartment, but she ignored that factor and moved in right away

The lady was then forced to be an introvert after spotting a dog in her yard that she was greatly terrified of

A woman on TikTok, Liandra Sibanda, shared her experience at her new apartment.

Sibanda warned her followers to please take home ads seriously after her own terrifying experience at her new apartment.

Girl meets dog

A TikTokker, Liandra Sibanda could not let an opportunity to warn her followers pass after being forced to become an in-door girl now. Sibanda explained that she needed to be more knowledgeable about a home ad during house hunting and just secured a home without considering the fine print.

After moving in to her luxurious space, Sibanda spotted an enormous dog roaming around her pool area and running up to her gate, peeking through the bars.

Sibanda captioned her clip:

“POV: the ad said you must be a pet person but you didn’t listen!”

Watch video below:

Beware of the dog

Sibanda whispered as she filmed the dog who now seemingly owned the entire yard:

“Guys, so I moved into a new apartment this month. You see when an ad says that you must love pets? You must take it seriously. I did not listen. Look at me now, I am stuck in my apartment, I can’t even get out. There is a very big Rottweiler here just waiting.”

Sibanda’s followers roasted her in the comments:

@iq6ox highlighted a difference:

"There is a big difference between apartment and back room or cottage."

@TStar could not help but comparing the woman's quivering voice to Leleti Khumalo's Sarafina:

"You sound like Sarafina."

@Qhamkile suggested a meet and greet between Liandra and the dog:

"Tell the landlord to introduce first just for a week at least."

@Maki...pulled out a famous line from Sarafina for Liandra to say:

"Say it, 'make me numb nelson,make me numb'."

New apartment joy

