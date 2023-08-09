Neo Mdaka is an architect driven by the beauty of drawings and is defying norms in a male-dominated field

She champions nurturing young girls' interest in architecture and urges women to collaborate fearlessly

Speaking to Briefly News, Mdaka aims to shape spaces and pave the way for aspiring women architects

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A young architect aims to get more women to get into her field. Images: Pictures Supplied.

Source: Original

Neo Mdaka found her true passion in the field of architecture, where lines, shapes, and forms come together to create captivating structures.

Crafting dreams through architecture

Mdaka's journey is a testament to the power of dedication and pursuing one's dreams. Navigating the architectural landscape as a woman comes with its unique set of challenges. In an industry predominantly dominated by men, she recognises the need for women to prove themselves.

"In any industry that’s predominantly dominated by men, a woman would have to prove themselves first, before the client gains your trust.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"Also in instances where we need to charge a client, it becomes more difficult when asked 'Why are you charging so much?'

"Whereas if a male would charge the same amount, he would not he questioned.

"Having my work speak for me is how I am able to thrive in this industry and tackle some of the challenges."

Neo Mdaka is a young woman breaking barriers in a male-dominated industry. Images: Supplied.

Source: Original

To overcome these hurdles, she lets her work speak for itself. The young architect has her own company called Zür Architecture, forming genuine connections with clients and fostering open conversations to understand their visions.

"My vulnerability is what most people would think is a weak thing but for me it is how I am able to connect and understand my clients and my team, but that is my greatest strength."

Despite the misconceptions and doubts that women often encounter, she remains resolute. She believes in the importance of providing more opportunities for young girls in the field.

"Have more programs and opportunities offered to young girls in school or colleges, that will help and inspire them to come into the industry.

"Have fair and successful internships that cater and aid for young female architectures."

Neo Mdaka gives us a glimpse into her life when she is on site. Images: Supplied.

Source: Original

One significant project that stands out in Neo's journey was her involvement in refurbishing schools in Limpopo.

"Having to give my best in designing a classroom where one day a young child would also want to become an architecture simply because of the work I did, that for me was all the inspiration and motivation I needed."

Her advice to aspiring women in architecture echoes her journey

"Do not let fear get to you, this is a industry where women can also thrive and do amazing things. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

"Don’t be afraid to learn, we learn something new everyday, be inquisitive and don’t be afraid to collaborate with other women in this industry."

In Neo Mdaka's story, we find a woman who transcends barriers, using her passion and determination to carve her path in architecture. With each blueprint she crafts, Neo moulds structures and a future where women stand tall, defying expectations and shaping the world through artistry.

Young woman flexes becoming an architect in TikTok video, Mzansi reacts to her career

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a young woman who fearlessly embraced her dream of becoming an architect and is now showcasing her inspiring journey.

The graduate shed light on her challenges while pursuing her passion, inspiring others to strive for greatness despite the difficulties.

Mzansi responded to the inspiring lady who presented a global poll indicating that becoming an architect was challenging.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News