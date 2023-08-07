A Johannesburg student doctor is challenging stereotypes and highlighting the need for diversity in healthcare

With less than ten images of black patients in 180 lectures, she questioned the balance in representation

Netizens from around the country were impressed by her quest for inclusivity and reshaping the narrative of a dream career

A young woman shares her thoughts on the medical landscape in South Africa. Images: @__oratilwe/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A medical doctor may seem like a glamorous dream, but for one determined Johannesburg student, it's a reality check that challenges perceptions.

Johannesburg student's eye-opening journey

The young student @__oratilwe reflected on her academic journey in a TikTok video, prompting reflection on the year's previous experiences. This aspiring young doctor revealed the unexpected truth behind her dream career. The glitz and glamour often associated with medicine are far from reality. Over the last two blocks, she's attended around 180 lectures, yet what caught her attention was the underrepresentation of black patients.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mzansi reacts to young woman's reflection video on studying medicine

People across the country weighed in on the young doctor's reflection on medicine in the country. She shared an unfiltered perspective, shedding light on the less-discussed path. For the young woman, this is not just a career choice; it's also about rewriting the narrative, striving for equal representation, and making a lasting impact.

Peeps shared their views in the comment section:

@makaLwandle said:

"Mina m all the way behind you cc...keep the black child flag up... many blessings."

@Phenyo commented:

"Your caption, sisi, Thank you."

@velile said:

"My role model."

@zandilegoxo commented:

"Good luck with your studies future dokotela."

A young woman's candid TikTok video reveals the challenges of studying medicine and inspires others to persevere

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a brave and honest TikTok video, a young woman opened up about the challenges she faced while studying medicine.

The student talks about the long hours spent studying, the pressure to do well, and how draining it can be.

A healthcare specialist, who is qualified in her field, shared her difficulties and understood the lady's hardships.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News