In a brave and honest TikTok video, a young woman opens up about the challenges she faces while studying medicine

The student talks about the long hours spent studying, the pressure to do well, and how draining it can be

A healthcare specialist, who is qualified in her field, shared her difficulties with Briefly News and understood the lady's hardships

A young woman shares an honest TikTok video about her challenges while studying medicine. Images: @mskelebogile_/TikTok.

A young woman bravely shed light on the often-overlooked challenges of studying medicine.

Medical student shares the difficulties of studying medicine

TikTok user @mskelebogile_ shared a TikTok video on how draining the journey of studying medicine can be, both physically and emotionally. Her inspiring message seeks to encourage and uplift others on a similar path, reassuring them that they are not alone in their struggles.

The young woman opened up about the countless hours spent buried in books, the pressure to excel, and the emotional toll it takes. Her video is a powerful reminder that pursuing a career in medicine demands immense dedication and perseverance.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Sarah-Lynn Hood, who is in the same field and is now qualified, understood the young lady's struggles. She says:

" It is a very intensive full time program that demands effective time management and staying on top of your classes and topics at all times. There was also the pressure to pass every module because of the financial constraints, the cost of studying full time was a big hurdle as travel and accommodation costs on top of course fees were alot. It is a very expensive course to do. The pressure can get to you."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi flood the woman with questions regarding her career choice

Amidst the challenges, she emphasises the importance of self-care and reaching out for support. Her video has resonated with aspiring doctors and medical students as they find solace in the shared experience and are inspired to continue pushing forward.

People flooded the comment section and said:

@Lerato MaLwandle Dum said:

"I want nothing more than to go to med school."

@TeeKay commented:

"I’m not in med school but nje depending on the nursing school … I FEEL YOU!"

@Diz Donald Kekana said:

"Let's talk about the consultants that come up with insults that linger in your mind for days during rounds."

@Nompilo Mabuza commented:

"4th year is truly the worst. But I hope God sustains you and that He continues to walk with you. You will get to catch your breath again next year."

@Zikho said:

"I had initially thought that i wanted to go to medicine school after my degree but ive realised that my degree is great enough, its challenging."

@Yarn Pipern commented:

"Why is lift me up playing in the background killing me."

@Sandile Mhayise said:

"Nothing is impossible."

