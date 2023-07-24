A young student pharmacist has captured the admiration of Mzansi with a TikTok video showcasing the diversity of his class at the esteemed University of Cape Town

The video highlights the rich tapestry of cultures and backgrounds represented within the class, celebrating unity

Mzansi, known for embracing its diverse heritage, has showered the student pharmacist with praise and support for promoting inclusivity in academia

University of Western Cape pharmacy students trend on social media for celebrating diversity in class. Images: @achuma_y/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A young student pharmacist has taken the internet by storm with a trending TikTok video showcasing his diverse class at the esteemed University of Cape Town.

Student pharmacist trends for trendy TikTok video

TikTok user @achuma_y shared a post which gained widespread attention as Mzansi celebrates the celebration of diversity in academia. In the captivating TikTok video, the student pharmacist proudly highlights the various backgrounds and cultures in the class in a single photo. The heartening display of unity and acceptance amongst his peers demonstrates the nurturing environment at the University of Cape Town, where every student is valued and respected.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praise TikTok video for creativity

People have rallied behind the student pharmacist's video, sending messages of support and praise for the celebration of unity within the academic community. As the video continues to trend, viewers across the country applauded the young student pharmacist for his efforts in promoting diversity and creating an environment that celebrates the uniqueness of each individual.

Peeps flocked to the comment section:

@tembisanxusani said:

"You guys killed it."

@Refilwe Tshegare commented:

"Getting so many people to cooperate is so insane."

@Nonnie said:

"Go UWC love this."

@Keaton Harris commented:

"From BPharm Class of 2016 - Yaaaas."

@Karabo Chabana said:

"Love this."

@Cfundo Dubes commented:

"This is so cool."

@Khodani. mimi said:

"Yesss udubs. Love it congratulations in advance you fought so hard."

List of Universities that offer pharmacy in South Africa in 2023

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that the demand for pharmacists in South Africa remains consistently high due to various factors.

These factors include population growth, increased healthcare needs, and the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry.

Thus, a pharmacist course is generally considered highly marketable; in the article, you will see the top picks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News