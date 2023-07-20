The demand for pharmacists in South Africa remains consistently high due to various factors such as population growth, increased healthcare needs, and the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. Thus, a pharmacist course is generally considered to be highly marketable. Below is a list of universities that offer pharmacy in South Africa in 2023.

Are you looking forward to studying pharmacy? Here is a list of Universities that offer pharmacy in South Africa in 2023. Pharmacists play a crucial role in the healthcare system, providing expertise in medication management, patient counselling, drug information, and pharmaceutical care.

In which universities can I study pharmacy in South Africa?

In South Africa, several universities offer pharmacy programs. Here is a list of universities where you can study pharmacy:

University of Pretoria, Pretoria University of the Western Cape, Cape Town North-West University, Potchefstroom Rhodes University, Grahamstown Nelson Mandela University, Port Elizabeth Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, Pretoria University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban Tshwane University of Technology, Pretoria Walter Sisulu University, Mthatha University of Limpopo, Turfloop Campus

How much is a pharmacy course in South Africa?

The cost of a pharmacy course in South Africa can vary depending on the university and your specific program. Generally, tuition fees for pharmacy programs in South Africa range from approximately ZAR 30,000 to ZAR 70,000 per year for South African citizens and permanent residents.

How long is a pharmacy program in South Africa?

In South Africa, the duration of a pharmacy program typically takes four years to complete at the undergraduate level. After completing the 4-year Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) degree, graduates must complete a year of practical training, known as an internship or community service. This internship is mandatory to qualify as a registered pharmacist in South Africa.

Upon completing the internship, graduates can apply for registration with the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC) and work as qualified pharmacists in various healthcare settings.

What are the minimum requirements to study pharmacy in South Africa?

The specific minimum requirements to study pharmacy in South Africa vary slightly depending on the university and the program. They are as follows:

National Senior Certificate (NSC) or equivalent qualification: Applicants should have completed Grade 12 (or equivalent) and obtained a National Senior Certificate or an equivalent qualification.

Subject requirements: Applicants must have taken and passed specific subjects at the Grade 12 level, including:

Mathematics (usually at the Mathematics or Mathematical Literacy level)

Physical Sciences (Chemistry and Physics)

Life Sciences (Biology)

Minimum subject scores: Universities often have specific requirements for the abovementioned subjects. These minimum scores can vary, so you must check with the universities you are interested in for their particular needs.

Admission Point Score (APS): Universities in South Africa use an Admission Point Score system to assess applicants. The APS is calculated based on the grades obtained in specific subjects. The minimum APS required for admission to a pharmacy program may vary between universities.

Which are the best pharmacy schools in South Africa?

Determining the best pharmacy schools in South Africa can be subjective and may depend on factors such as academic reputation, research output, faculty expertise, facilities, and student satisfaction. However, here are some of the top-ranked pharmacy schools in South Africa based on their academic reputation and industry recognition:

University of Pretoria, Pretoria North-West University, Potchefstroom University of the Western Cape, Cape Town Rhodes University, Grahamstown Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, Pretoria University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban

Which are the best pharmacy colleges in Gauteng?

In Gauteng, South Africa, pharmacy education is primarily offered by universities rather than standalone pharmacist colleges. However, there are universities located in Gauteng that have pharmacy programs.

University of Pretoria, Pretoria Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University, Pretoria

The South African pharmacy profession is regulated by the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC), which ensures the quality and standards of pharmacy practice. Graduates who complete their pharmacy education and meet the registration requirements of the SAPC are eligible to work as registered pharmacists in South Africa.

How much does a pharmacist make in South Africa?

A pharmacist's salary in South Africa varies based on experience, qualifications, location, and type of employment (public sector, private sector, or community pharmacy).

However, the average pharmacist salary in South Africa is R 540 000 per year or R 277 per hour. Entry-level positions start at R 348 500 per year, while most experienced workers make up to R 6 931 200 per year.

Above is a list of universities that offer pharmacy in South Africa in 2023. Considering the ongoing demand for healthcare professionals, pursuing a pharmacist course can provide favourable employment prospects and long-term career opportunities in the country.

