Top 20 agricultural colleges in South Africa 2023: best courses

Indeed, agriculture is the backbone of any country because it contributes to the overall economic development of a nation. Apart from providing food and raw materials, it also helps in creating employment opportunities. As a result, South Africa has invested in agricultural institutions over the years. Which are the top agriculture colleges in South Africa in 2023?

Agriculture colleges in South Africa. Photo: pexels.com, @Jannis Knorr

Source: UGC

Which agricultural course is best in South Africa? If you are a student seeking to pursue an agriculture course in college, you have many options to choose from. Here is an informative list of agricultural colleges in South Africa and the courses offered in each college to help you make an informed decision.

Top 20 agriculture colleges in South Africa

Where can you study agriculture in South Africa? The country has undoubtedly made major milestones in its education system over the years. Here are the best colleges offering agricultural courses in South Africa.

1. Cedara College of Agriculture

It is among the leading agricultural learning institutions in the country, founded by Thomas Robertson Sim. It is based in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. Some of the courses offered at Cedara agricultural college include:

Broiler Production Skills Program

Vegetable Production Skills Program

Advance animal Production Skills Program

Beef Production

Organic Farming

Skins and Hides Management

Beekeeping

Equine Nutrition

Food Security

Game Management

Permaculture

2. Ekurhuleni Agriculture College

Where is the best agriculture college? Ekurhuleni Agriculture College is among the best agricultural colleges in Gauteng. It offers a wide range of courses. The main ones are:

Animal Production

Plant Production

Agriculture Equipment Services & Repair

Mechanization

Horticulture

Soil Classification and Land Capability

Agri-business entrepreneurial

Mixed Farming Systems

Veld Management

3. Elsenburg Agricultural Training College

Where can I study Agriculture in Western Cape? Elsenburg agricultural training institute is another top college to consider if you come from Western Cape. Some of the best courses offered in the institution are:

Diploma in Agriculture

Diploma in Extension

Plant production

Animal Production

Diploma in Cellar Technology

Wine Production

Equine Studies

4. Fort Cox College of Agriculture and Forestry Training Institute (FCAFTI)

List of agricultural colleges in South Africa. pexels.com, @Pixabay

Source: UGC

FCAFTI is one of the oldest higher learning institutions in South Africa. It has been in existence since 1930. Interestingly, it is known for being among the few colleges offering diplomas in Forestry in the country. Other programs offered in the institution include:

Diploma in Animal Production

Diploma in Agribusiness

Advanced Diploma in Animal Production

Diploma in Crop Production

Diploma in Agricultural Engineering

Advanced Diploma in Horticulture

Diploma in Forestry

Advanced Diploma in Forestry Management

5. Glen Agricultural College

How many agricultural schools are in South Africa? There are many accredited agricultural colleges, and Glen Agricultural College is among them. The college is located in Grasslands, Heidedal, Bloemfontein. Some of the diploma courses offered in the public institute include:

Zoology

Wool Technology

Animal Nutrition

Agricultural Statistics

Farm Technology

Soil Science

Principles of Animal Health

Farm Accounting

Production Economics

Seed Technology

6. Grootfontein Agricultural Development Institute (GADI)

Agriculture colleges in South Africa. Photo: pexels.com, @Matthias Zomer

Source: UGC

Grootfontein Agricultural Development Institute is based in Great Karoo, Eastern Cape, South Africa. Established in 1911, it boasts extensive training, research, and extension experience. Its agriculture courses list has the following programs:

National Diploma in Agriculture

Junior Merino, Dorper and Boer Goat Judging

Senior Dorper and Boer Goat Judging

SA Mutton Merino and Dohne Merino courses

Large- and Small Stock AI courses

Pregnancy Determination courses

Vermin and Sheep Dog Handling

7. Lowveld College of Agriculture (LCA)

Lowveld College of Agriculture is amalgamated with the University of Mpumalanga. It is situated in Nelspruit. The courses offered are:

Farm management

Forestry

Animal Health and Production/ Animal Husbandry

Crop Production

8. Marapyane College of Agriculture

Marapyane College of Agriculture is amalgamated with the University of Mpumalanga. The college campus offers a comprehensive program that includes:

Farm Management

Animal Health and Production

Animal Husbandry

Crop Production

They also offer subjects like soil science, water management, plant propagation, computer science, plant protection, farm management and agricultural engineering.

9. Madzivhandila College of Agriculture

Madzivhandila College of Agriculture is a public learning institution established in 1982. The college is situated in Budeli Village, Thohoyandou, Limpopo, South Africa. Application for the 2023 intake is currently going on. The courses offered here are diplomas in Animal and Plant Production, and some of the main modules to cover in the courses include:

Basic Plant and Animal Science

Agricultural Calculations

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Mechanisation and Structures

Animal Breeding

Agricultural Extension

Anatomy and Physiology

10. Owen Sitole College of Agriculture (OSCA)

The college was formerly known as Cwaka Agricultural College. It was founded in 1968 and renamed in 1985. The institution is named after the late Inkosi Sigidisabathembu Owen Lancelot Sitole, and they offer animal and crop production courses.

11. Potchefstroom College of Agriculture

Potchefstroom College of Agriculture is situated at Chris Hani St, Potchefstroom Rural 2, Potchefstroom, 2520, South Africa. The main courses offered in the institution include:

Animal Production

Agricultural Management & IT

Plant Production

Agricultural Engineering (Trades)

It is compulsory for the students to take all four courses. There are sub-courses under each course. You can visit its website or contact the institution for more course information.

12. Taung Agricultural College

Taung Agricultural College is among the registered agricultural TVET colleges in South Africa. The institution is situated on the Main Road, Taung, 8584, South Africa, and offers diplomas in Agriculture in Irrigation, Soil Science, Animal production, and other short Management courses.

13. Tompi Seleka Agricultural College

Tompi Seleka Agricultural College is another reputable agricultural college to consider if you are a student. The main programmes to study in the college are:

Diploma in Agriculture in Animal Production

Diploma in Agriculture in Plant Production

Recognition of Prior Learning

Learnership Programme

14. Tsolo Agriculture and Rural Development Institute (TARDI)

TARDI is situated in Mhlontlo Local Municipality, Tsolo, 5170, South Africa. The learning institution is also known for offering several agricultural courses. However, many students like the institution because of its 3-year-long Diploma in Animal Health course.

15. Weston Agricultural College

Weston Agricultural College is a reputable boys' institution that offers a range of academic and vocational courses in agriculture, including animal production, crop production, agricultural economics, and agribusiness. Additionally, the school provides extracurricular activities such as sports, clubs, and cultural events to its students.

16. Lovedale Public TVET

Among other courses, Lovedale Public TVET offers agricultural programs at the Alice campus. The college is committed to providing quality education and training relevant to industry and society's needs.

It aims to empower its students with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to succeed in their chosen careers and contribute to developing their communities and the country.

17. Buhle Farmers Academy

Agriculture colleges. Photo: pexels.com, @Soo Ann Woon

Source: UGC

Buhle Farmers Academy is a non-profit organisation that trains and mentors new farmers. The college was established in 2000; since then, the institution has trained over 6000 emerging farmers. Below are the courses offered by the Buhle Farmers Academy.

Long courses

Livestock production

Vegetable production

Poultry production

Grain crop production

Short courses

Hydroponics

Seeding production

Small stock production

Introduction to basic vegetable production

Introduction to layer house management

Tractor operation and maintenance

Introduction to piggery management

Introduction to broiler production

18. Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute

The Forestry and Agricultural Biotechnology Institute at the University of Pretoria is a post-graduate research institute. The institute's goal is to assist in the development of new food and fibre crops that will clearly contribute to global economic development and food security. Some of their major departments include:

Animal Science

Agricultural Economics

Extension and Rural Development

Consumer and Food Sciences and Plant and Soil Sciences

19. Hygro Training College

Hygro Training College offers full-time paid training to qualifying students. The student is required to complete two years of theory and 1-year practice training to graduate.

Diploma in Animal Production

Diploma in Crop Production

Diploma in Mixed Farming

Diploma in Agricultural Management

20. College for Sustainable Agriculture

The College for Sustainable Agriculture was established in 1996. They offer experience in developing and implementing training programs on commercial farms within National Qualifications Framework (NQF). Their programs are designed to align with the NQF's levels 1 to 4.

What requirements are needed to study agriculture in South Africa?

Mostly, the requirements are determined by the course one pursues. However, a National Senior Certificate (NSC) or Independent Examinations Board (IEB) school-leaving certificate seems to be a requirement for most courses.

Are there free agriculture courses in South Africa?

Currently, there are no colleges or universities offering free agriculture courses in South Africa. However, a quick search on the internet will give you many options. Some even award learners certificates upon the completion of the courses.

Which institutions offer online agriculture courses in South Africa?

Many South African universities offer online courses. UNISA is among the leading ones offering a wide range of agricultural courses in the country.

Which TVET colleges have agriculture courses?

Some colleges offering various agricultural courses include Taung Agricultural College, Lovedale Public TVET, South Cape TVET College and Umfolozi TVET College.

Which agriculture course is best in South Africa?

There are several agriculture courses available in South Africa. They include agricultural science, agricultural engineering, agribusiness, horticulture, and animal science.

There are many agriculture colleges in South Africa. These institutions are affordable, and they are spread across the country. The above list will help you make an informed decision as you go to the next level of your academic journey.

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of nursing colleges in Pretoria and their fees. Nursing is one of the best courses today as the demand keeps increasing. It is one course that calls for dire passion as it directly deals with human beings' health.

Nursing is a profession that comes with much accomplishment and satisfaction. This is because one is entrusted with the respect and responsibility of offering care and support to sick patients.

Source: Briefly News