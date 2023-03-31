University of Cape Town honours Dr Deborah Roberts for her contribution and ongoing work on climate change

An expert in climate change and urban concerns, the world-leading scientist leads the City Initiatives Unit of the eThekwini Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal

UCT honoured Roberts with a Doctor of Science during the Faculty of Science’s graduation ceremony

Dr. Deborah Roberts, a well-known climate activist, receives an honorary doctorate from UCT. Images: University of Cape Town.

Dr Deborah Roberts has been honoured by the University of Cape Town for her excellent contribution to the fight against climate change.

Roberts is a well-renowned activist and has added immensely to her respective field.

UCT says:

"It honours those who have succeeded in their disciplines and made a significant impact and contribution to the nation, the continent, and the globe and are awarded honorary doctorates."

Dr Roberts was the ultimate candidate as she has spent more than two decades of study and action on climate change locally and globally.

Dr Roberts has several accolades under her belt.

She is a scientist with several accolades, having won the African Climate Research Prize. In addition, she is the first scientist from South Africa to hold the position of co-chair of Working Group II for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

If that was not impressive enough, she was included in the inaugural political list of the World’s 100 Most Influential People in Climate Change Policy in 2019.

Dr Roberts has also cemented her mark internationally and worked as an advisor for the Global Commission on Adaption, United Cities and Local Governments, and the 2019 Climate Summit of the UN Secretary-General.

Dr Roberts was also honoured for her work in the Netherlands

The award-winning scientist was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Twente in the Netherlands in 2022.

Dr Roberts is being hailed as a worldwide catalyst for change.

