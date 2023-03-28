Dr Modi Hlobo graduated from the University of Johannesburg with a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Accounting

The chartered accountant has become the first black staff member to obtain such a degree in the history of the university

The Doc is being praised for breaking barriers and paving the way for many young women who want to follow in the same footsteps

Dr Modi Hlobo breaks history at the University of Johannesburg. Images:Dr Modi Hlobo/ Sunday World

Source: UGC

Dr Modi Hlobo is trending for all the right reasons, and we are here for it. The qualified accountant graduated from the University of Johannesburg with a Doctorate in Philosophy in accounting.

According to Sunday World, this achievement makes her the first black staff member in the university's history to obtain such a degree.

The degree programme has been around for more than 50 years. It was available as a doctor of accounting at the Rand Afrikaans University, which preceded UJ (RAU).

The 47-year-old professor from Rockville, Soweto, quit the business world to educate and serve on the boards of state-owned companies. She presently serves on the boards of firms with JSE listings.

In an interview with Sunday World, Hlobo described what she submitted for her PhD.

She said:

"In her study she looked at the best process internationally to develop her framework for South Africa."

Meanwhile, Professor Bettine Janse van Vuuren from the UJ accounting school said:

“There was a standing ovation from all the graduates and their guests, and the entire academic procession. I have never seen this happen before.”

Prof Amanda Dempsey, the school's head, commented:

"The school had 120 staff. She is the first black member of our academic staff to receive this degree."

