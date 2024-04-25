Meet the inspiring graduate who proved that it's never too late to pursue education and fulfil dreams

A video of the 54-year-old graduate celebrating her accomplishment with her loved ones is making waves

South Africans on TikTok rallied around the woman and showered her with praise and admiration

A 54-year-old graduate inspired South Africans. Image: @andadlayedwa

Source: TikTok

At 54, many might think it's too late to chase academic dreams, but not for this remarkable student from Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Woman celebrates mom's academic achievement

Her daughter @andadlayedwa took to TikTok to capture the proud moments of her mommy's graduation day. It shows the family travelling to the event in Cape Town and soaking up the festivities.

Graduate beaming with pride

Decked in the formal academic regalia, the graduate radiated joy as she posed for snapshots with her family at the ceremony. The pride and happiness on her face conveyed the hard work and dedication she put into bagging the teaching diploma.

Watch the video below:

Graduation video spreads on TikTok

The wholesome video attracted thousands of views. TikTok users virtually joined the celebration, flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages.

Read a few comments below:

@Shereen09 said:

"Amazing. Well done mama! "

@itslebochere posted:

"Oh, this is beautiful congratulations to mamzo. ❤️❤️"

@nontsi_m wrote:

"I’m so proud of mommy! She’s an icon living! ❤️‍"

@cwengie commented:

"This makes me so happy man. "

@teetart1 mentioned:

"I watched the live. ❤️ Ingasaphole sana ugirl on stage and I was like yes girl take your time. ❤️"

@medanky_79 stated:

"Congrats to mommy dearest. ❤"

@zintlemzalisi added:

"She’s so beautiful! Congratulations mamzo."

@mihle_m7 typed:

"Intle lento. ❤️"

@Mbesa_Nduks wrote:

"Congrats to Vovo kesana. ❤️"

