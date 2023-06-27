Graduations have a way of bringing out an unexplainable joy, and a video captured that of one mother beautifully

The TikTok video, which has over 2.5M views, shows the woman dancing and cheering her graduate son

The viral video inspired many Mzansi netizens who responded with heartfelt messages to the post

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of a proud mama cheering for her son during his graduation has captured the hearts of many South African netizens.

A son made his mother very proud by obtaining his degree. Image: @ukzn_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Viral video shows mama cheer graduate son

The now-viral video which boasts over 2.5M views, was posted on TikTok by the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The footage shows the mother jumping and shouting with joy as she approaches her son after being capped and handed his hard-earned degree.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below to witness the special moment:

The importance if graduating

Graduation is a huge accomplishment and a life milestone. Few things compare to that walk across the stage proudly, gleefully, and with new-found confidence.

Graduation is a momentous occasion in the University’s academic year, as it is the time when students receive their hard-earned degrees and diplomas. This marks the culmination of many years of personal sacrifice and hard work and lays the foundation for successful and inspiring careers.

Graduation is a time to celebrate the achievements of students, as well as to thank their families, friends, and mentors for their support. It is also a time to look forward to the future, and to dream big about what the graduates can accomplish.

Mzansi reacts to the emotional moment

Many Mzansi peeps were touched by the mother and son moment and responded with sweet and heartfelt messages.

Sthe Tshabalala commented:

"☺️Kuphela ne arthritis ke la, sithokozile isalukazi."

nthabisengjoycets responded:

"ngaze na khala ngibona injabulo ka ma."

@MajolaTL replied:

"That's my roommate So proud of you, Nhlanzeko Boi..am inspired boi."

Futhinkosi commented:

"Those who watched this video more than 5 times, let's gather here."

Nyakoboke said:

"I am saving this for my son who is graduating next month from preschool...small steps matters too."

Pam wrote:

"I don't know why I'm crying, cute smile Good work boy."

Chef Nom's said:

"The Smile on the young men's face ."

Viral video shows proud mama whistling and dancing at UKZN graduation ceremony

In another story, Briefly News reported that one mama could not contain her pride and excitement at her child's graduation ceremony.

A video posted on TikTok by the University of KwaZulu-Natal shows a grown woman demonstrating dance moves and blowing a whistle with great energy in the middle of an aisle.

The woman puts on quite a show as she moves all around as the entertained guests and graduates cheer her on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News