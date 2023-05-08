A video of a mama dancing with great energy before the camera at a graduation ceremony has gone viral

The footage shows the woman armed with a whistle which she blows as she puts on a celebratory show

The mother's pride and joy speak for themselves and Mzansi peeps were left in awe as they showered her with love online

One mama could not contain her pride and excitement at her child's graduation ceremony.

One mama brought the vibe to a UKZN graduation ceremony by blowing on her whistle. Image: @ukzn_official/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by the University of KwaZulu-Natal shows a grown woman demonstrating dance moves and blowing a whistle with great energy in the middle of an aisle.

The woman puts on quite a show as she moves all around as the entertained guests and graduates cheer her on.

To make your mother so proud is truly special and an accomplishment on its own.

South Africans share in the mama's excitement

Social media users were left amused and in awe of the mama's jovial spirit as they took to the comments to show her love. Other peeps also commented on how vibey UKZN graduations always are.

Sinegugu Precious commented:

"Ntambamba nisondeze I rub rub nama philisi."

Makhumalo responded:

"Akobe umah uyababona abanye abazali ukuthi benzani."

ZamaFikie replied:

"I'm sure ubesho esasendlini ethi "namhlanje bazongibona kahle kugrader eyam ingane" ."

Sineh MaMngomezulu N commented:

"Nangoke esebatshengisa ukuthi wazphushela kanjan yedwa elabour wardthatha dimamzoh."

Xolie_ Goddess wrote:

"Impela ikhona into eseUKZN esingayazi! nami sengifuna ukugraduatela khona manje."

PisiNana2022 responded:

"Aningilayishele impempe yami ngyobangena."

Luvuyo Gweva said:

"Into engyomshaya yona uMa meke wenza lento ngeGraduation yami."

