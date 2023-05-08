Muvhango actor Gabriel Temudzani has bowed out of the popular SABC2 soapie Muvhango after 23 years

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed that Temudzani's Chief Azwindini character would bid farewell on the 08th of May episode

Many Muvhango viewers who had watched Chief Azwidini for more than two decades expressed their sadness

‘Muvhango’ actor Gabriel Temudzani Aka Chief Azwindini Mukwevho, will leave the show on 8 May. Image: @gabrieltemudzani

Source: Instagram

Gabriel Temudzani is leaving SABC2's renowned soapie Muvhango after 23 years of playing Chief Azwindini Mukwevho.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela tweeted that Temudzani is expected to exit Muvhango on 08 May.

Muvhango viewers sad after Gabriel Temudzani exits the show

Immediately after the news dropped, Mzansi expressed how heartbreaking it was to hear about Chief Azwindini's exit. Many people grew up watching Temudzani and consider the character Azwindini the main plot of Muvhango.

@letubana said:

"Is his contract over, Phil? Was the decision amicable? Wow! What an end of an era! Good luck to him."

@Jabu_Macdonald shared:

"Yoh! I haven’t watched the show in a while, but I never expected this."

@chestermayifo posted:

"Who knows, maybe he will make waves again somewhere like Sindi Dlathu. He entertained some of us since our primary school days."

@ThembaniTn replied:

"Basically, you are telling us there will be no Muvhango at all."

@dima_onzima commented:

"Awa, they should wrap it up!"

@_mashesha wrote:

"At this point, Muvhango can also bid farewell to its viewership."

@Miss_Dee_Zee added:

"We'll miss him."

Gabriel Temudzani reflects on playing Chief Azwindini for two decades

According to Drum, Temudzani stated that even though he is nothing like Chief Azwindini, he still learned valuable life lessons from the character.

Gabriel added that Azwindini's fall from grace taught him humility and challenged him as an actor.

"Being an actor who is recognised by people on the streets every day means I need to stay humble and have Ubuntu."

Gabriel Temudzani's potential job after leaving Muvhango

Almost a month ago, Briefly News reported that Gabriel's side hustle is a farming project inherited from his family.

The actor began growing crops in 2016 and has made significant progress, including being on the verge of being registered as a commercial project in Limpopo.

Temudzani joined several Mzansi celebrities who are farmers, including Kwaito star Artur Mafokate and actress Brenda Ngxoli.

