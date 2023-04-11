Muvhango star Gabriel Temudzani has revealed that his side hustle is a farming project that he inherited from his family

The actor began farming in 2016 and has made significant progress, including being almost registered as a commercial project in Limpopo

Temudzani joins several celebrities, including Arthur Mafokate, who are interested in agriculture

Muvhango actor Gabriel Temudzani has revealed his less glamorous side hustle. The celebrated thespian also works as a farmer.

Many people may be unaware that Gabriel, who has been an actor for over a decade, also gets his hands dirty to make a living. This may be due to his acting role as Chief Azwindini Mukwevho on the SABC2 soapie.

Gabriel Temudzani inherited his farm from family

According to The South African, Temuzdzani inherited the farming business from his family in 2016. It began small but has grown in size.

The farming project has been making money moves, as Gabriel revealed in one of his interviews that it might soon be registered as a commercial project in Limpopo.

Arthur Mafokate is also a farmer

Arthur Mafokate is another celebrity who has recently taken up farming. Briefly News reported that the Mnike hitmaker shared photos of his farm to inspire young people, but he was roasted.

Peeps reminded Mafokate of his pending fraud case. According to TimesLIVE, the musician and Terry Pheto are accused of stealing R56 million in National Lotteries Commission community development funds (NLC).

Arthur attempted to explain his side of the story in an interview but instead became a meme because no one took his tears seriously when trying to prove his innocence.

