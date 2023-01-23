Arthur Mafokate took to his timeline to flex his farm but was viciously fried by young people of Mzansi

Fuming social media users accused the famous music producer of beng a beneficary of corruption as he's being investigated by the SIU for his alleged involvement in a multimillion rand Lotto scandal

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has reportedly frozen one of Arthur's properties because of his alleged involvement in the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) fraud scandal

Arthur Mafokate got roasted after he showed off his farm n his timeline. The music producer was trying to ispire the youth when they reminded him about his ongoing fraud case.

Arthur Mafokate was slammed after showing his farm. Image: @arthurmafokate

The Mnike hitmaker and other celebs are being investigated for their alleged involvement in the National Lotteries Commission's multi-million rand fraud scandal. The Special Investigations unit seized Arthur's property recently.

Taking to Twitter, the star posted a pic of himself posing in front of his farm. Arthur Mafokate captioned his post:

"Just to inspire young ones, please note that in 5 years there will be food shortage in South Africa and you better prepare now and stop spending too much time on social media, life is good out there."

Arthur Mafokate accused of stealing money

Peeps took to the 999 Music record label boss' comment sectio and accused him of being a beneficiary of corruption.

@HlangaSA wrote:

"There is already money shortage and skills shortage wena you loot money."

@sithera commented:

"Life is good out there especially when you have connections to the ANC elite so that you can steal from the public purse."

@pull_dr said:

"We aren’t beneficiaries of @sa_lottery corruption. We don’t even know where to start. How about you educate us?"

@AbongileDyanty7 wrote:

"Stop trying too hard bra we know you don't care about anyone but your pockets and life should be good with the money that you took."

@KaraboMaleka93 added:

"Mara bjang when you steal from the very same young people... You are so selfish. Owami got money during Covid while artists were going hungry."

Arthur Mafokate in trouble with the law

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Arthur Mafokate is reportedly in trouble with the law. The Kwaito legend's assets were frozen by the SIU.

Journalist Cliff Shiko reports that some of the lux properties linked to former lotteries boss and others have also been frozen. Taking to Twitter Clifford wrote:

"SIU freezes luxury properties linked to musician Arthur Mafokate, former lotteries boss and others. Five NPOs received funding of R56 million from NLC."

