Bujy Bikwa has revealed that he regrets assaulting rapper, Boity Thulo with a bottle a few months ago

The radio and media personality said that he wishes he had handled the situation differently

Bujy also noted that he wishes to have a talk with the Bakae rapper and apologise or have one of their mutual friends mediate between them

Radio personality Bujy Bikwa feels like he is being sidelined and ignored in the showbiz industry due to her beef with rapper Boity Thulo.

Bujy Bikwa has issued a heartfelt apology to Boity Thulo. Image: @boity and @bujybikwa

Source: Instagram

Bujy was heavily blasted following reports that he had attacked Boity Thulo with a champagne bottle sometime last year.

Bujy Bikwa regrets attacking Boity Thulo with a champagne bottle

Speaking to ZiMoja, the former Metro FM presenter said he regrets attacking Boity Thulo and wishes to issue a heartfelt apology to the star. Bujy said that he has tried reaching out to the Bakae rapper in order to iron things out but it seems she wants nothing to do with him.

The media personality also added that most of their mutual friends who can mediate between them have also shunned him. This has reportedly driven him into depression. He said:

"With the restraining order she has against me, I can’t reach out to her. Most people who know the two of us and can play the role of peacemakers, do not want to intervene. They would rather stay away instead of helping me out. The incident has really affected me badly, I am currently on depression treatment, and undergoing counselling."

