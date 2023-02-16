Boity and Anton Jeftha allegedly called it quits after adorning their social media pages with love posts about each other

The rumoured former lovers haven't confirmed the real reason for the split, but sources say Anton was insecure

Mzansi reacted to the news by sharing divided opinions, with some siding with Boity while others dragged her

Boity and Anton Jeftha reportedly broke up after serving Mzansi couple goals on social media.

According to ZAlebs, the news circulated when the rumoured former lovers didn't post each other on Valentine's Day. Many fans of the couple were suspicious because Anton is known as the romantic lover who showed love to Boity on Instagram on the previous Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine’s Day Nana, everyday with you is a blessing, not just Feb 14th, ut we are here now. Everything you are, does not go unnoticed, your rootedness - how passionate you are, giving, deeply spiritual. I’m beyond thrilled that our paths have crossed, I’ve learnt from you, I continue growing with you and I get to annoy you a lil bit, it’s fantastic. You’re fantastic, I love you."

Boity and Anton haven't confirmed the split, but Zimoja Lezinto reports they separated because Jeftha was insecure. Sources told the news publication that Boity doesn't come cheap. She loves luxurious things.

“Boity does not come cheap, from her eating to the jewellery she wears, it can be intimidating to an artist who is just working.

“The relationship was apparently under a lot of pressure from many people."

Mzansi is not surprised by Boity and Anton Jeftha's split

Taking to his infamous Twitter account, influencer @ChrisExcel102 trolled Anton, saying he should have learned from Minnie Dlamini's ex-husband how dating a celeb isn't worth it. Minnie and Quinton had a messy divorce, and cheating allegations were made against the former Homeground presenter.

Peeps reacted to the post by sharing mixed opinions. Some Twitter users dragged Minnie and Boity, while others defended them.

@Evidence_Shongw said:

"Lol, they don’t know how our sisters roll."

@Joyce25691069 shared:

"These two are definitely twins. They even have the same taste in men!"

@fanele065 replied:

"She's for the streets."

@Zizi97837027 commented:

"Wena grand sharp you hate women."

@JohnnyMokwana shared:

"Maybe there’s a reason they date black women. Black women aren’t the first and the last to leave relationships."

@khutso_donovan posted:

"Another black women hate tweet."

