YouTuber Lasizwe and The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson went on an Awkward Date

The content creator bagged himself a date with the outspoken reality TV star as part of his YouTube series

In the latest episode, Lasizwe and Jojo had a little disagreement, and the video clip went viral

Lasizwe and Jojo go on a date

This was probably Lasizwe Dambuza's most awkward date this far. The YouTube content creator wined and dined Jojo Robinson, but everything about this was awkward.

Taking to social media on 8 July 2025, content creator Lasiwe posted a video clip of what transpired between his and Jojo's date.

"Do you think this relationship will last? Yes or No?" he asked his followers.

Lasizwe Dambuza took Robinson to RocoMamas, with whom he signed a brand partnership deal. Commenting under the video, he admitted to being stressed out during the date.

"I have never been so stressed on a date like this."

Lasizwe and Jojo Robinson went on an 'Awkward Date.' Image: Lasizwe

Source: Twitter

Mzansi reacts to Lasizwe's post

Before this, Lasizwe took Nkosazana Daughter on a date. This is how many people reacted to Lasizwe's video. Peeps were thoroughly entertained, and they wanted more.

Ash said:

"Lasizwe, you are the problem, not with our sweetest Jo."

Stunnerboi stated:

"Yaa he’s so stressed he forgot he’s gay.

Leloh Kheswa stated:

"She’s such a doll, bro."

sthembiso_advocat gushed:

"I love everything about Joe."

Kelly Unstoppable said:

"This is funny, I can't wait for the full Episode."

I am Athi said:

"Ask Boo Bear how he does it. This thing you guys are trying to do will not work."

Nomsa Nyanda said:

"Definitely it will last. It will be fun go for it."

Fridah Nelson said:

"Perfect for each other's nerves."

Slee Ntuli

"Most def, yes. I see it working out. Jo is finally standing up for herself. I am going to love this one."

Tsonga King revealed:

"I have never watched the full episodes, but this one, I think I will have to watch it. May I suggest Enhle Mbali, Anatii, Zonke or Kabelo Mabalane."

Lasizwe's Awkward Date backlash

Lasizwe brought Ugandan journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala as one of his guests on the show.

Mr "Why are you gay?" sparked a huge debate on social media, with activists Yaya Mavundla saying his inclusion does more harm than good.

"'Why are you Gay' is not funny, especially in a country where the government criminalises homosexuality. Humiliating a trans person on national television and further editing the responses of the guest you humiliated and further subjecting that person to more hate on your platform is pathetic!" he exclaimed.

Yaya suggested that instead of laughing about certain jokes, Lasizwe find out why Simon decided to be "homophobic.

"Use your privilege wisely, we can’t have you celebrate homophobes and profiting from innocent people’s pain. That man contributed so much to innocent people suffering and dying!"

Sizwe Dhlomo rejects Lasizwe's invite

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe invited Sizwe Dhlomo to his Awkward Date show, but he got turned down. The Kaya 959 host politely declined the invite; however, their exchange quickly turned rather shady.

Laizwe suggested a shooting range, but Lasizwe was not having it. Instead, he returned the favour of shading one another.

