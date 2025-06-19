Lasizwe Dambuza posted a sneak peek from his Awkward Date with singer Nkosazana Daughter

Peeps are waiting impatiently for the premiere of the episode, saying that they were taken by her beauty

Lasizwe recently faced backlash for his previous date, Ugandan journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala

Lasizwe Dambuza and Nkosazana Daughter went on a date. Image: Lasizwe, Nkosazana Daughter

Trust Lasizwe Dambuza to bring out just the right date for his YouTube series, Awkward Dates.

Who Lasizwe wined and dined with

On Thursday evening, 19 June 2025, Lasizwe Dambuza posted a snippet from his Awkward Date with singer Nkosazana Daughter. The comedian took the amapiano hitmaker to RocoMamas, with whom he signed a brand partnership deal.

The star gushed over the Keneilwe hitmaker's beauty, saying, "Nkosazana Daughter is so adorable."

Mzansi gushes over Nkosazana

Peeps were taken by the star's beauty, saying they were glad to see this side of her. Fans are impatient cand they cannot wait for the episode to drop.

Naimosindi gushed:

"Ohhh, she is sooo gorgeous. Looking like an AI effect picture."

Blackchild_busii

"A gorgeous girlie."

Okuhlebuyaz stated:

"She's charming me at the end of the video."

Media95_gomezqontrol

"Nkosazana's Daughter, she deserves a World Guinness record. Of being the most beautiful baby girl with one most unique voices."

Artin Muse gushed:

"I would sell my mother's house mfana, I don't care."

Noxie.mbele gushed:

"Yho she’s so beautiful bandla."

__lwandom said:

"Yho Nkosazana, if only you would give me one chance.:

Why Lasizwe faced backlash

Before this episode dropped, Lasizwe faced backlash for his previous date, Ugandan journalist Simon Kaggwa Njala.

He is known for his famous question, "Why are you gay?" and created a brand from it.

Yaya Mavundla called him out for inviting the figure on his platform, saying, 'Why are you Gay' is not funny, especially in a country where the government criminalises homosexuality. Humiliating a trans person on national television and further editing the responses of the guest you humiliated and further subjecting that person to more hate on your platform is pathetic!" he exclaimed.

Yaya argued that the only reason Lasizwe would have him on his platform would be for the sole purpose of finding out why he asked a homophobic question.

"Use your privilege wisely, we can’t have you celebrate homophobes and profiting from innocent people’s pain. That man contributed so much to innocent people suffering and dying!"

The post sparked a discourse with people calling out Yaya for reading too much into Lasizwe's episode.

Sizwe Dhlomo turns down Lasizwe's invite

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lasizwe invited Sizwe Dhlomo to his popular YouTube show, Awkward Date, but he got turned down. The Kaya 959 host politely declined his invite; however, their exchange quickly turned rather shady.

Laizwe suggested a shooting range, but Lasizwe was not having it, "I said 'Let's shoot' and you said, 'Shadow me'. Kodwa ke okay Sizzzzz, let's see what direction this takes. I'm breezing. I laugh a lot, but I clock everything."

