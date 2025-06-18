Fans of former Scandal! and Smoke & Mirrors actress Sive Mabuya predict she's pregnant with her first baby

Mabuya had social media buzzing this past week when she shared photos and photos of herself on Instagram

The actress was recently at the premiere of Shaka iLembe, where she plays King Senzangakhona kaJama's first wife, Mkabi

Is ‘Shaka iLembe’ star Sive Mabuya pregnant? Images: Sive Mabuya

Source: Instagram

Actress Sive Mabuya, who recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary, sparked pregnancy rumours when she shared photos of herself on social media.

Mabuya, who played Presley Chweneyagae's love interest on Cobrizy, was spotted at the premiere of Shaka iLembe this past weekend.

The former Scandal! star portrays the character of King Senzangakhona kaJama's first wife, Mkabi, in the Mzansi Magic hit drama series.

The actress shared photos and videos on her Instagram account at the premiere of Shaka iLembe. Fans of the actress congratulated her, while some asked if she was expecting a baby with her husband.

Mabuya has not announced whether she is pregnant or reacted to the pregnancy rumours.

South Africans react to Mabuya's latest posts

amzie_m said:

"These congratulations? Hai, guys."

dlamini680 replied:

"Congratulations on your pregnancy."

brexie_brwnny2 said:

"She looks pregnant, or is it me?"

liezmaliza wrote

"Guurrl, umhle (you are beautiful) maan, and congratulations to you and your hubbs."

ziyalo_zenkosi responded:

"Congratulations, mama🤰."

owkie_mbambo wrote:

"Congratulations Mom."

jesusgirl_smah said:

"Saying congratulations when a person has not announced anything is rude. Don't be that person. You can do better guys. You look amazing darling."

NhlapoBongiwe replied:

"The girl who is naturally beautiful. I have never met her, but I can tell the outside matches with the inside."

Sive Mabuya's memorable TV roles

The 32-year-old actress Sive Mabuya is famously known for playing the role of Xolile Langa on e.tv's Scandal!

TVSA reports that the isiXhosa actress is also multilingual in English and isiZulu, which is why the actress landed a role on the isiZulu drama series, Shaka iLembe as King Senzangakhona kaJama's first wife, Mkabi.

Mabuya is also best known for her starring role as Angela-Jane Elison (better known as AJ) on SABC3's High Rollers.

The fan-favourite thespian has also appeared in e.tv's Smoke & Mirrors as Caesar's (Zolisa Xaluva and Hlomla Dandala) sister, Nokwakha.

Mabuya starred opposite Lusanda Mbane in Smoke & Mirrors, who played her mother on Scandal!

The Cape Town-born star also impressed audiences as Zoleka on Netflix's hit series, How To Ruin Love: The Proposal season 1.

Sive Mabuya with her husband. Images: SiveMabuya

Source: Instagram

