Musa Mseleku recently shared a sweet throwback picture with three of his five wives

The famous polygamist gushed over his ladies and had fans reminiscing about their earlier days on their hit show, Uthando Nesthembu

This comes after Mseleku announced the season finale of the reality show, and fans are hoping for another season

Musa Mseleku shared a throwback picture with three of his wives. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku shared a blast from the past with an old picture of himself and his beautiful wives.

Musa Mseleku shares throwback picture

Musa Mseleku is topping social media trends after sharing a throwback picture of himself and three of his five wives.

Musa Mseleku posted an old picture of himself, MaCele, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The famous reality TV star, who first came to the limelight through his show, Uthando Nesthembu, reposted his snap on his Instagram page with the lovely MaCele, MaNgwabe and MaKhumalo out at a shopping centre. He captioned it:

"Back then."

This wouldn't be the first time Mseleku's old pictures found their way to people's timelines after Briefly News shared the famous polygamist's throwback snap with MaYeni that had tongues wagging.

Mzansi shows love to Musa Mseleku's wives

Fans and followers are raving over the Mseleku brides, with many having already declared their favourite wife:

lwazi_3 showed love to MaCele:

"MaCele is so gorgeous!"

mamshengu_ozothile said:

"Thobile matures like fine wine."

cindyndlovu showed love to the Mselekus:

"The Mseleku family has us entertained! Where would we be without you guys? Please, hurry up and come back."

hlobiemthimkhulu wrote:

"MaNgwabe is my fav, and MaK. Sending love all the way from Swaziland."

oratiwesphambo admired MaYeni:

"MaYeni just completes this family, because when she's not around, you can tell that something is off."

paula_ice added:

"You have beautiful wives."

Fans showed love to Musa Mseleku's wives. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others showed love to MaYeni, who appeared to not have been present when the picture was taken:

truly_vikki said:

"Our Queen, Mayeni was probably in Oshabeni epholisi inhloko."

soniabossy wrote:

"The one that’s missing was obviously eOshabeni, chilling like the Queen she is."

lerato_popane added:

"I just know that uShibase was at Oshabeni getting some fresh air."

Musa Mseleku gifts his wives with new cars

It's clear that when things are good in the Mseleku households, everyone has a good time and is spoiled rotten.

Briefly News shared a throwback video from Uthando Nesthembu that saw Mseleku gift three of his wives, MaNgwabe, MaYeni, and MaCele, brand new cars.

But these weren't just any cars; the reality TV star set the standard in polygamy by buying luxury Mercedes-Benzes for his brides.

Not only did the episode get high ratings, but it apparently made South African women look at polygamy in a completely different light, almost considering it for all the perks.

Uthando Nesthembu bags major award nomination

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Uthando Nesthembu's latest award nomination.

While many fans congratulated the cast on their performance in the show's eighth season, others pleaded with the producers to prepare another season:

DimakatsoM72154 said:

"They better be shooting season 9."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News