Recently, a picture of South African popular polygamist Musa Mseleku's fifth wife went viral

The controversial Musa Khawula shared the picture of the alleged new wifey on his social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the picture of the alleged new wife

Musa Mseleku's alleged 5th wife revealed. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

The South African popular polygamist Musa Mseleku has been trending for the past week since they announced the return of their reality TV show.

Mseleku has been open about getting a new wife to expand his family, and recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the reality TV star's alleged fifth wife on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the photo:

"Musa Mseleku launches his 5th wife."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Musa's alleged 5th wife

After Musa Khawula posted the picture of the alleged 5th wife, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@shaz___m commented:

"She looks young, So vele at the Mseleku's homestead if you are not thick, you won't be considered a wife?"

@OrapelengM_ responded:

"She low key looks like Tirelo."

@Liisa_Ney replied:

"Is it me or does she look like Tirelo?"

@complexrori commented:

"At this rate, Musa's not even looking for love, just setting up a whole squad."

@Khosi1023 responded:

"Why does he marry the same body type, what’s the point."

@OslinaM mentioned:

"I hope this is not a stunt to get viewers on their upcoming show."

@MurielMakulana said:

"Without drama, that family won't make money from TV shows. Let them work."

Musa Mseleku gushes over his four wives

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku celebrated Valentine’s Day with his four wives: MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe. Despite many assuming it is staged, Mseleku penned a heartfelt message about unity and their reality show Uthando Nes’thembu reaching Season seven.

He wrote:

"What I started at the age of 23 years as a young man seemed to be impossible, but look, we are here still celebrating love. INdlovukazi MaMkhulu MaCele, INdlunkulu Shibase MaYeni, INdlunkulu MaK MaKhumalo and INdlunkulu Nombela MaNgwabe, we might not celebrate Valentine's, but we are indeed celebrating love."

Source: Briefly News