Today officially marks two years since the legendary hip hop rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was gunned down in Durban

On the night of 10 February 2023 AKA alongside his best friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were killed in a tragic accident

Briefly News compiled how the death of Supa Mega has impacted his family and friends

AKA's death had an impact on his family. Image: Oupa Boape

Source: Getty Images

AKA's death hit the entertainment industry and South Africa as a whole hard as he was one of the most influential people in showbiz. Briefly News has compiled how the death of the rapper impacted his family and friends.

Remembering AKA 2 years after his death

Monday, 10 February 2025 marked the second death anniversary of the slain rapper who was gunned down on Florida road in Durban alongside his best friend and former manager Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

It hasn't been easy on the Forbes family ever since their son who was also a father, uncle and cousin was brutally murdered. Kiernan's mother, Lynn Forbes has been open on social media about her grief and recently on the rapper's heavenly birthday, she shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page.

She wrote:

"On this day, at 1:15 in the early morning, I heard your first cry, I felt your warmth as you were placed on my chest. Your natural birth, 37 years ago, left me exhausted yet invigorated. I couldn’t take my eyes off you, Counting every tiny toe, every little finger..."

At the time of his death, AKA was head over heels with fellow rapper and reality TV star Nadia Naka who was left shattered when she heard the news of her boyfriend's passing.

She recently got emotional while discussing grief with Ghanaian musician Fantana on the newly released Netflix reality show Young, Famous & African.

She said:

"It’s difficult, just manoeuvring life, you know? Low-key I’m not fine, and I know I need to go to therapy. But I don’t see that happening any time soon… I just have too much to unpack."

