Social media is flooded with birthday tributes for the late South African rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, who would have turned 37 today

Lynn Forbes, AKA's mother, shared an emotional tribute, recalling his birth and expressing how deeply his memory remains etched in her heart

Fans and celebrities, including Anele Mdoda, have also paid their respects, sending love and strength to Lynn and celebrating the rapper's legacy

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert and psychologist Paula Quinsee about falling with grief on a loved one's special milestone

Social media is flooded with heartfelt birthday tributes for the late South African rapper, Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, who would have turned 37 today. His mother, Lynn Forbes, shared a touching tribute, sharing details about his birth.

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes has shared a sweet post on his heavenly birthday. Image: @akaworldwide and @lynnforbesza

Source: Instagram

Lynn Forbes celebrates AKA's 37th birthday

AKA may be gone, but his memories remain etched in the hearts of his fans and loved ones. Fans and fellow celebrities have taken to social media to celebrate Supa Mega's special day. The star's legion of fans, known as the Megacy have rallied to social media to wish him well on what could have been his 37th birthday.

Media personality Anele Mdoda also left fans in their feels when she wished the Jika hitmaker a happy birthday. AKA's mother Lynn Forbes also poured her heart out in a special post to her baby. Part of the post read:

"On this day, at 1:15 in the early morning, I heard your first cry, I felt your warmth as you were placed on my chest. Your natural birth, 37 years ago, left me exhausted yet invigorated.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I can never say “happy heavenly birthday,” For your birth day is an occasion forever etched in my heart. Happy birthday, Kiernan."

Speaking to Briefly News, relationship expert and founder of Engaged Humans Paula Quinsee said:

"Grieving is a deeply personal experience, and it’s important to allow yourself to feel emotions like sadness, anger, or any others that arise during milestones such as birthdays. Suppressing these feelings can lead to delayed or unresolved grief."

Fans celebrate Kiernan's birthday

Social media users flooded Lynn Forbes' timeline with heartfelt messages. Many also celebrated the award-winning rapper's birthday.

@zintathu said:

"We hold you and your family in our hearts. 💕"

@l_tido commented:

"Send you love and strength aunty Lynn 🙏🏽❤️"

@khadijah_enigma wrote:

"Sending you love and light my friend ♥️"

@iamleanned added:

"Happy birthday Kiernan. Sending you and your family so much love auntie Lynn. We love you 🤍🫂"

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes wrote a sweet message on his birthday. Image: @lynnforbesza/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

AKA's supporters show love to his band

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AKA's fans recently showed love and admiration for his band on social media.

The videos shared on X show the late rapper performing with his band before he passed away in February 2023. The fans' reaction to the band comes after musician K.O collaborated with the late rapper on a track titled King Size in October 2024.

Source: Briefly News