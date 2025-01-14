South Africans recently showed some love to the late rapper Kiernan Forbes' team on social media

The award-winning musician who is known by his fans as AKA is seen practicing with his band in the videos

The fan-favourite musician passed away after a shooting incident in Durban in February 2023

AKA's supporters show love to his band. Images: @aka

Source: Instagram

AKA's fans recently showed love and admiration for his band on social media. The videos shared on X show the late rapper performing with his band before he passed away in February 2023.

The fans' reaction to the band comes after musician K.O collaborated with the late rapper on a track titled King Size in October 2024.

K.O and AKA's song marked a significant moment for South African hip-hop as the pair hadn't released anything together since Run Jozi, 10 years ago.

Social media user @AKA_Tales shared videos of AKA and his band performing together while he was still alive. He captioned the post:

"AKA had the best band in the history of SA Hip Hop. #MegaBand. #MassCountry #LongLiveSupaMega."

South Africans support Forbes' band

@Msquare6100604 said:

"I can't get you out of my mind. I think about you all the time. Rest in Peace Kiernan AKA Supa Mega Forbes."

@zubber_za replied:

"Last Time has to be my favorite song."

@Shadaya_Knight wrote:

"If you ever feel any sympathy for criminals, just remember they took away this multi-talented once-in-a-lifetime artist. Happy heavenly birthday to arguably Africa's best rapper of his generation."

@AKA_Tales said:

"Supa Mega was clear from the beginning of his game."

@mreasterncape said:

"We lost a patriot in you Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA the Supa Mega). Your memory will live on until eternity."

@1ErickMallya replied:

"My beautiful dark twisted fantasy vibes."

