K.O's collaboration with the late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, titled King Size , is set to be released at midnight, marking a significant moment for South African hip-hop

Social media reactions are buzzing with excitement as fans reminisce about their classic hit Run Jozi , released ten years ago

Fans express their nostalgia and eagerness, with many counting down the hours and honouring AKA's legacy as they await the release

The wait for AKA and K.O's new collaboration is finally over. K.O recently announced that the song, King Size, will be released at midnight.

K.O set to release new song featuring AKA

South African hip-hop heads are about to be blessed with a one-of-a-kind track. Award-winning rapper K.O has been teasing a collaboration with the legendary late rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes.

Taking to his X page, the SETE hitmaker shared throwback pictures alongside AKA and announced the release of their much-awaited song, King Size. He also shared that the song is being released 10 years after the release of their classic hit Run Jozi. The post read:

"Shooting the Run Jozi video 10 years ago. New K.O & @akaworldwide at midnight #KingSize 👑"

Fans can't wait for K.O and AKA's new song

Social media users are buzzing following the announcement of K.O and AKA's song. Many are counting down the hours to the release.

@IamthabangK said:

"2 Goats in one song again. We will be there as the megacy..🤝💜🔥🔥"

@SirFigo_SA commented:

"Oooh my, I remember you guys had closed down Mandela Bridge and trust me when I say a lot of us bunked work and school that day. Ooh wait, you were there...🤣 What a time 🙌🏾 RIP Mr Forbes 🐐 🐐 #KingSize👑"

@Asiphile102 added:

"The wait is almost over 🐐×🐐"

@Lani_SA1011 said:

"yeses wish I could reverse the time.. man I miss Mega 🥹🥹"

@323_Stokvel noted:

"You kings still remain the past, present and future of South African Hip Hop."

@Breeza011 commented:

"The wait is finally over...I know it's gonna be a big hit☺️ #kingsize🔥🔥🔥"

New AKA feature on 25K’s latest album finally drops

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that AKA may be gone, but his music lives on forever. The late rapper's fans were over the moon when he was announced to be featured on rapper 25K's new album.

We have to admit that the hip-hop industry has never been the same since AKA's tragic death. Fans have been sharing how they miss new bangers from the late legendary rapper, and their prayers have finally been answered.

