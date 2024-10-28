A video captured while a famous song by Mgarimbe played took the people at an establishment off their chairs

The video was taken at a restaurant in Cape Town and shared on TikTok by a diner who was at the establishment

Social media users rushed to the comment section to share how much the iconic song meant to them, while others felt it deserved more recognition

A video captured at a restaurant in Cape Town saw dinners dancing to an old classic song. Image @stephwilliams0709

Source: TikTok

A TikTok account shared a video of dinners at the Raddison Blue Waterfront, vibing to one-hit wonder Mgarimbe's 'Sister Betina' song.

The clip attracted over 200K views after a Capetonian lady shared it on her TikTok account under the user handle @stephwilliams0709.

The moment Mgarimbe's Sister Bhethina came on

The clip begins as the iconic song starts, receiving cheers from diners of all races. As 'Sister Bethina' plays, others can't contain their excitement, dancing to the soothing sound of the artist's voice.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps praise the classic song

After viewing the clip, almost 400 online community members commented, asking for the Mgarimbe to be given flowers for his hit songs, which have transcended for two decades. Others called for it to be made a second national anthem.

User @MrsL added:

"The one song that activates the demon inside everyone😂😂😂😂."

User @Lwethu commented:

"South Africa is not a country 😂it's heaven 🥰🥰🥰."

User @B❤️said:

"This should be Africa's national anthem 🥰."

User @QueenE detailed:

"This song makes us revisit that moment the Ref blew that whistle, and we are declared the RWC winners for the 2nd time🇿🇦💚."

User @Gillian^^ said:

"This is a vibe, South Africans is a vibe, 🤗 proud to be from SA."

User @Vee added:

"I get goosebumps all down my body when this song comes on and energy and joy it brings out of the rainbow nation 🥺🥰 #Ubuntu."

