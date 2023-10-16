A young SA woman was filmed dancing to Sister Bethina at a Rugby World Cup game, forgetting all about the face tattoo she was applying

The video went viral, with many netizens amused by her energy and calling Sister Bethina "South Africa's national anthem"

The video highlights the infectious energy of Sister Bethina and its ability to bring people together, even in the most unexpected places

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A woman couldn't contain her excitement when she heard the track 'Sister Bethina" playing at the Rugby World Cup. Image: @shawneereid/TikTok

Source: TikTok

There's just something about the infamously popular Sister Bethina track that will always have Mzansi losing their minds and ready to let loose.

Young SA woman dances to Sister Bethina

A video posted by TikTokker @shawneereid shows her breaking into an instant dance when she heard the song playing while watching a Rugby World Cup game at the stadium.

She forgot all about the face tattoo she was applying when she heard the catchy beat drop and began singing along with much excitement.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the fun video below:

Since its inception in 2005, this track by Mgarimbe (real name Nkosinathi Mfeka) has reached cult status, with many calling it South Africa's national anthem, News24 reports.

Mzansi praises woman for her vibe,

Many netizens were amused and entertained by @shawneereid reaction to the song dubbed "South Africa's national anthem".

KELENNEY11 commented:

"Sister Bhetina is our own haka ."

Keshni Odayan replied:

"Somebody, please prepare the stadium DJ for the matches. We need Sister Bettina for every try we score."

Sandile_Ayanda replied:

"National Anthem Sister Bettina."

Mnikazi responded:

"Umuhle mama❤️❤️."

siyabongasntsele wrote:

"Bakhombise mtaka Reid ."

dumaxulu responded:

"Ubheshu bheshu bhusho bhethu ."

Tee said:

"Sidlu busha bethu♥️♥️."

Springbok star Eben Etzebeth ululates in video

In another article, Briefly News reported that Springbok player Eben Etzebeth amazed netizens with his impressive ululating skills in a viral video that has been circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The footage shows a group of Springbok players vibing together as they sing and dance happily after they arrived in Paris for the Rugby World Cup ahead of the team’s quarter-final clash against France.

Welcoming the rugby stars, Etzebeth can be heard ululating loudly and quite impressively in the clip.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News