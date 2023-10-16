Springbok player Eben Etzebeth amazed netizens with his impressive ululating skills in a viral video

Etzebeth was seen ululating loudly and quite impressively in a clip that shows a group of Springbok players vibing together

Springboks fans are calling for Etzebeth to be hired as a praise singer after his impressive ululation skills were showcased in the viral video

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Springbok player Eben Etzebeth amazed netizens with his impressive ululating skills in a viral video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A viral video captured Springbok Star Eben Etzebeth ululating loudly. Image: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Video shows Eben Etzebeth ululating

The footage shows a group of Springbok players vibing together as they sing and dance happily after they arrived in Paris for the Rugby World Cup ahead of the team’s quarter-final clash against France. Welcoming the rugby stars, Eben can be heard ululating loudly and quite impressively in the clip.

We cannot help but wonder who taught him how to ululate so well, because if you didn't know any better, you'd swear it was an African auntie singing the Bokke's praises.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the cool video below:

According to The South African, The Gwijo Squad, a South African sports fan movement, has named Springbok Eben an honourary member.

Mzansi entertained by the Springbok star's chant

Springboks fans are calling for Eben Etzebeth to be hired as a praise singer after his impressive ululation skills were showcased in the viral video.

@zahzah_29 said:

"Eben to show up at a traditional wedding near you."

@Fanie7231 comemented:

"Eben ."

@Vndungane replied:

"Not Eben lilizelaring ."

@AdvocateMpohla wrote:

"There's a reason why the Boks unite us even if temporarily. The embrace of our diversity has always been our greatest strength. We counterbalance each other to perfection. Even in football (1995 - mid-2000), we had a diverse Bafana that did well."

@ToolzTD said:

"Need Eben at my traditional wedding ."

Springboks fan goes viral for speaking Afrikaans

In another article, Briefly News reported that a video of a man watching the nail-biting Rugby World Cup quarter-finals match with much anticipation has social media users laughing out loud.

The footage posted by Kabelo Moumakwe (@kabelomoumakwe) shows him wearing his Springboks supporter's jersey as he watches the Bokke play against France while standing on a fancy chair and watching the TV up close.

Kabelo can even be heard speaking in Afrikaans as he excitedly watches the thrilling game, crossing his fingers that the Springboks make it to the semi-finals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News