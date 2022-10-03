A video of a white guy demonstrating some killer traditional Zulu dance moves has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage was shared by @winstoninnes and shows Tyler Loomes showing off some impressive yet hilarious moves

The crowd is heard ululating and cheering him on as he does his thing and Mzansi peeps were left entertained

A video of a white guy taking over a traditional Zulu ceremony with great energy and passion has Mzansi peeps in awe.

Tyler Loomes had Mzansi peeps singing his praises after showing off his traditional Zulu dance moves. Image: @winstoninnes/Instagram

The footage was posted on Instagram by @winstoninnes and shows the gentleman identified as Tyler Loomes (@tylerloomes) dressed in a full men’s traditional attire as he dances and moves around encircled around him with great energy.

The crowd is heard ululating and cheering him on as he continues to eshaya indlamu (Zulu dance) as well as throws in some strange yet amusing moves in the mix as well.

While it is not clear what the ceremony in question was for, it appears to have been quite a jovial celebration.

“The times they are changing, my Boy @tylerloomes went IN.,” the Instagram post was captioned.

South African social media users were left impressed by Tyler’s moves and showered him with love in the comments section.

norma.mngoma replied:

“ he went in hard.”

Iammarciasoul wrote:

“This was hilarious and heartwarming. Akathole igama lesintu manje. Khuphuka lapho Vusumuzi.”

mnotho_ironaesthetics responded:

“@tylerloomes my boet, I see you !!! Uyindonda.”

Phakamanigumbi wrote:

“Pho kanti mina ngihlulwa yini .”

thabiso_kweyama_rider commented:

“oZulu besimanje .”

chuene_andronica said:

“That hun in white hyping him up .”

