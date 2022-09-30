A video of a man playing unfairly with a little girl during feeding time has been doing the rounds on social media

In a clip posted on TikTok, he is seen carrying the girl on his lap with a small yoghurt cup and teaspoon in his hands

He tries to convince the child that the sweet treat doesn’t taste good and feeds himself instead, leaving netizens amused

One sneaky man had amused netizens shaking their heads after sharing a video of how he played a trick on a little girl during feeding time.

In the footage, Thandokwakhe Mseleku (@thando_comedy) is seen carrying the girl on his lap with a small yoghurt cup and teaspoon in his hands.

One dad tried to convince his child that her yoghurt was all types of nasty in a funny video. Image: @thando_comedy/TikTok

Mseleku makes funny sounds to indicate that the yoghurt is disgusting while hinting that she wouldn’t like it. He proceeds to take a spoonful of the yoghurt and bring it close to her mouth before he quickly turns it and puts the spoon in his own mouth instead.

The poor child can be seen looking dumbfounded and at a loss for words at the man’s silly antics.

Mzansi peeps couldn’t help but laugh at the clip in disbelief, with some even reprimanding him in the comments section. Check out the TikTok video below:

Sithembiso Thabethe said:

“Kuth ayikhale ingane .”

Nomvula wrote:

“Yavelelwa ingane.”

botshelomlangeni4 commented:

“Kodwa abanye obaba bane sono xem.”

Lucia.Klaas❤️ replied:

“ayisamangele ingane.”

skhumbuzonhamunda5 responded:

“Ayi Thando ayenziwe leyo.”

Nompilo Nomsa said:

“Nakhu uzokhalisa unana.”

