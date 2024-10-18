At this point, George should lead the country to who he gave the Gucci shoes, as our neighbouring sisters are ready to help in the search

A Namibian woman shared a hilarious video of her preparing to leave her country for Mzansi to help look for the Gucci shoes bought for a mistress

Social media were left rolling on the floor after watching the video and took to the comment section to share their amusement

A funny lady prepared to leave her home for Mzansi to help look for R18K Gucci shoes. Image: @mama_bearq1

A funny lady cracked the online community up after sharing a viral video in which she told her young boy he was leaving them for SA.

After sharing the clip on TikTok under her user handle @mama_bearq1, it gained 603K views, 87K likes and over 5K comments from social media users who loved the content.

Saying goodbye to her son before the journey

In the clip, the lady steps out of her house with a Changani bag on her shoulder before her son follows to ask where she's going. She then asks her son to look after his siblings as she doesn't know how long the shoe search will take.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mzansi peeps share their amusement on the feed

After seeing the video, social media did not hesitate to comment with funnier comments. Many were ready to welcome the lady in their homes to help George's wife search for the shoes.

User @Charmaine Funyi said:

"I have one question; how is George holding up at work cause wow. office gossip is the pits🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @senzekile4 added:

"George this issue is now international...... 🤣🤣🤣."

User @UppityAfricanKingdom begged:

"Please come help us because Goerge is ignoring us as usual😭."

User @Cleopatra❤️🇿🇦 detailed:

"At this point, I'm making space in my house in case I get visitors from neighbouring countries to help us solve this mystery."

User @inappropriateelephant shared:

"Yoh George! You are breaking up families now… it’s a proper international incident now… George WHERE IS THE SHOES. This boy needs his mother!!! GEORGE!"

Mzansi hun finds the shoe George bought for his side chick

In another Briefly News article, a lady received praise from social media users after tracking the exact shoes George bought at a Gucci store for R18.3k.

The hun started by searching for Gucci shoes valued at the amount, and after finding no joy, she used the shoe code to get to the blue Gucci loafer.

