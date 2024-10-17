SA Tracks Down the Exact Gucci Shoe Cheating Husband Bought for Mistress
- Mzansi huns are hard at work tracing the whereabouts of the shoes bought by an alleged cheating husband for her mistress after the wife posted confronting him
- The video led to one lady using her investigative skills to get the exact shoe that the man bought to get closer to discovering the person it was purchased for
- Social media users praised the lady for her investigative skills and called for her to investigate other pressing matters
Briefly, News previously reported on the story of a man named Goerge, whose wife discovered a receipt from Gucci stores for women's shoes worth R18K that she did not receive.
The video went viral after the wife shared it, prompting social media users to help investigate the shoe and who it was bought for. A lady by the user handle @passionfruit_13 cracked the first part of the investigation and shared how she got the exact shoe on her TikTok account.
The babe explained how she found the exact shoe
In a detailed explanation, the lady shared that she first searched for shoes valued at R18.3K, and after she got a few matches, she used the shoe code to get the exact shoe.
Watch the video below:
Social media users share their views
The lady's video attracted almost 8K comments from social media users who found the video entertaining. Others asked the lady to look for their fathers, while some said she should join the SAPS.
User @Busisiswe Mazibuko said:
"Our search is headed somewhere hlee. Thank you 👏."
User @V A N E S S A added:
"You're a star."
User @itss_nawty commented:
"This is the exact shoe that WE are looking for, ngithanda isupport yenu😭🤣🤣🤣."
User @Thulieeeeeee added:
"🗣️Guys !! Maybe George was buying them for himself. I’m a female and sometimes I buy from the men’s section 🤭🤭."
User @Diamond_S said:
"When you guys are done can you help me find my future husband😪I’ll wait."
User @beauty_G gave more info:
"The date on the receipt says 2024/06/06 so we might have to start looking at a few months old unboxing videos 😭."
Local airline pokes fun at cheating husband after Gucci shoes saga
In another Briefly News article, local airline Lift shared entertained social media users after poking fun at the cheating George in a post shared on TikTok,
The airline shared a post of their aircraft with a blue Gucci loafer and captioned it:
"Thanks for the shoes, George... No receipt necessary."
