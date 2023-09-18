A South African woman plugged the ladies on TikTok with the affordable wig she purchased from Takealot

She displayed what the wavy R400 unit looked like and raved about the unnoticeable lace on her hairline

The video got the attention of Mzansi women, and they showed interest in buying the wigs from the popular online store

A woman raved about her wig from Takealot.

Women who like to change up their looks with wigs know that quality wigs are crazy expensive.

A content creator offered wig lovers a cheaper option when she rocked a R400 hair unit bought from Takealot.

Quality of lace wig excites netizens

She got the ladies hyped when zoomed in on the lace in a TikTok video uploaded on her account @showup.nompi.

The excited woman completely nailed the review and might have won the online retailer customers with her humourous delivery.

Video of curly wig trends

The clip clocked 127,000 views and over 3,000 likes. Viewers were eager to part with their money as they wondered whether the wig was made from human hair or synthetic fibres.

Watch the video below:

Wavy wig impresses SA women

The wig with the soft curls impressed many and they complimented the woman wearing the beautiful piece.

Read some of the comments below:

@wonder_n_bopape posted::

"Mam, please share the link or the name of the wig. I need it asap."

@gracegwangwa stated:

"After this video, it will be 2k."

@ratanangmotshwane commented:

"Always on point, love your plugs of affordable stuff. "

@ThatoyaonT shared:

"Bought it a month ago and love it."

@ThusoPearlMaphile wrote:

"I just went to check it and put it in my cart."

@LuluBeans mentioned:

"I've never purchased something so quick."

@Mellow asked:

"It must be synthetic? Looks nice though."

@faithnxumalo added:

"It looks beautiful. I also got the one I have on from Takealot for R160 and I am loving it."

