In an impressive TikTok video, a South African babe named Figlansipho Kazi has everyone talking about her fabulous new wig. The stunning wig she purchased for R1530 at Dragon City has Mzansi tripping.

TikTok user @figlansiphokazi shared a video showing her R1530 Dragon City wig and how she made it look lush. Image: TikTok / @figlansiphokazi

The wig life is not a cheap life, but there are a lot of smart women who are finding affordable wigs and tweaking them to look lush.

TikTok video shows lush R1530 Dragon City wig

TikTok user @figlansiphokazi dropped a video showing how she transformed her R1530 Dragon City wig to look a lot more expensive than it was.

The video captures the wig's lush details, from its natural-looking texture to its vibrant colour, giving viewers a close-up look at the beauty that this woman created with just a few products.

Take a look:

Fellow wig lovers clap for the awesome plug

Mzansi people could not believe how amazing this wig turned out. Some couldn't run fast enough to get theirs, thanking the woman for the lush wig plug.

Read some of the hype below:

@GlamourGal_89 said:

"That wig is everything! #HairGoals"

@FashionFreak is here for it:

“Seriously, Dragon City has the best finds! ”

@BeautyAddict_SA wants one:

“I need that wig in my life ASAP! ♀️”

@StyleQueen_ZA hyped:

“Werk it, girl! Loving the whole vibe! ”

@CurlyCrown is shook:

“Wow, I can't believe that's a wig. Looks so natural! ”

In related news, Briefly News reported that the wig life comes with some struggles. In a hilarious TikTok video, this woman depicted one of those struggles that left people laughing.

They say beauty is pain, and that couldn't be more accurate when it comes to wigs and waves. Do you go to give a little to get a little, neh?

TikTok user @unathi_unobthered shared a hilarious video of herself, wig flung to the font, having a good scratch. Sis didn't even have to explain because if you wear a wig, you know!

